See how former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens fared in his debut at Mississippi State

In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photograph, Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens answers a reporter’s question about competition among quarterbacks in preseason camp as they prepare for the upcoming NCAA college football season during media day, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) AP

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens made his first start for the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday afternoon. Stevens, who announced he would transfer to the SEC on May 17, made the start for his former offensive coordinator at Penn State, Joe Moorhead. He led the Bulldogs to a 38-28 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Stevens finished the game with 236 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing. The redshirt senior also rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries, and punched it in the end zone on a four-yard rush.

Tommy Stevens with the deep ball...



TOUCHDOWN @HailStateFB! pic.twitter.com/E3pjgE9F7M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 31, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The former Penn State quarterback chose to transfer from the program after Penn State head coach James Franklin announced there would be a competition for the starting quarterback spot at Penn State. Redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford ultimately won the job, beating out redshirt freshman Will Levis.

In his four years at Penn State, Stevens completed 24-of-41 passing attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 76 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns.

His most notable performance as a Nittany Lion came in the 2017 regular season finale against Maryland when he completed three of his seven passing attempts for 11 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns for 12 attempts in a 66-3 win for Penn State over the Terrapins.