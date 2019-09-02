What Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said about Penn State ahead of Saturday night’s matchup

Defense deep for Nittany Lions Penn State football coach James Franklin answers questions about Yetur Gross-Matos and the entire defense after the 79-7 win over Idaho. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin answers questions about Yetur Gross-Matos and the entire defense after the 79-7 win over Idaho.

Buffalo coach Lance Leipold was asked Monday if Penn State’s defensive line will be the best his team has ever faced — and last year’s MAC Coach of the Year took his answer one step further.

This will be the best Power-5 team his Bulls have gone against.

“This will be the best team, I think, as far as our Power-5 matchups that we’ve faced — not to take away from our first trip to Penn State, Boston College the year after, Minnesota and Rutgers last year,” Leipold said. “But you’re looking at a team that could be top 10 when the polls come out (Tuesday).”

Leipold’s statement wasn’t a huge surprise, considering his Bulls have faced only one other top-25 team since he took over the program in 2015. (Penn State was unranked when the two played in 2015, a 27-14 Nittany Lions victory.) But Leipold’s unprompted response spoke to the strength and depth of James Franklin’s squad.

Here’s a look at everything Leipold said about Penn State on Monday morning during a conference all ahead of Saturday night’s Penn State-Buffalo game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium:

(On the difference in Penn State from 2015)

“I think that matchup was close heading into the fourth quarter. But Coach Franklin and his staff, you can see they’re fully back at full scholarships. They’re much more deeper, as far as depth goes, and probably more athletic as a whole. I think I probably heard him say that this is one of his more athletic teams. The team speed is there, and I’m really impressed with their length and athleticism — the combination of the two is really what makes a huge challenge for us.

“But, probably, if you say the difference in that experience there — I don’t know exactly what the scholarship count was when he inherited things and where it was heading into that (2015) game, but you can definitely see a change in where they are as a program.”

(On what caught his eye with Penn State’s starters against Idaho)

“Extremely talented football team. I think part of my other answers were some of the things that caught my eye right away as we continue to watch film — length and team speed. The length, height, athleticism at the linebacker position; defensive end, things like that. Very impressive defensive front that just dominated the game, holding Idaho to five first downs and I think — what did they have? — like four yards rushing. So right there it is.

“Offensively, extremely explosive and, at the receiver position, can hit you. I know the tight end (Pat Freiermuth) got maybe banged up but taken out probably for precaution. Very talented there. Excellent in the return game. All those things — and, for a quarterback making his first start, definitely in command of things. Got his feet on the ground.

“So, like I said before, very challenging game for us. Physical offensive line; got to play a lot of guys. I mean, 4-5 backs ended up being highly productive. So, again, it’s an excellent football team and a huge challenge for us Saturday night.”

(On whether this is the best DL he’s ever faced and his thoughts on DE Yetur Gross-Matos)

“I think in our time — this’ll be Year 5 for us and one of those trips already was to Penn State — this will be the best team, I think, as far as our Power-5 matchups that we’ve faced, not to take away from our first trip to Penn State, Boston College the year after, Minnesota and Rutgers last year. But you’re looking at a team that could be top 10 when the polls come out (Tuesday).

“As far as Gross-Matos goes, just the length, his arms — it’s hard to get your hands on him. And he’s powerful but yet he has great athleticism and finesse in his game. They move him inside in certain passing situations and really causes matchup problems on your guards, and you got to try to find help. And as you kind of look at it, you only got so many guys. You can’t chip and bump on everybody, so we got to figure out to pick your poison in situations. And he’s probably the biggest one you got to be aware of when he’s lining up and what that matchup’s going to be.”