How high are expectations for Penn State’s WRs? Ass’t coach Gerad Parker discusses starters

Hamler went from a rookie to veteran quick, stepping into leadership role Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler talks about being a veteran player on the team after spring practice on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler talks about being a veteran player on the team after spring practice on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Penn State’s group of wide receivers could wind up as the most-improved unit from one season ago.

The talent here is undeniable, even if the wideouts struggled last season with 25 drops, the 15th-worst rate in the nation. Gone is last season’s first-year receivers coach David Corley and in his place is proven commodity Gerad Parker, a former Division I wideout who’s coached receivers for six total seasons.

Parker joined reporters Thursday for a conference call on the Nittany Lions’ young receivers. Here are the highlights from what Parker said about each of his starter (and a few backups, too):

KJ Hamler, redshirt sophomore

(On what Hamler means to the WR room and the biggest stride he’s made this year)

“KJ is, of course, very important to the program and to our room. Because KJ — you all know from being around him longer than me — he’s electric on the field and he’s also electric off of it. He’s a little bit of a diva, in a good way. He is a high-personality, mouth-always-moving, got-a-big-smile-on-his-face, and he’s also got a big heart. He treats people the right way; he treats my kids first-class — they love him — he treats my wife first-class. She loves him. His approach to life is a really, really positive thing and that’s something that people want to be around. So for that reason, of course, his value in our room is huge because when he is that way, it’s a very affecting thing in our room.

“So, as I told him, I think his biggest growth from the time we met has been him owning the responsibility of what that means, meaning if he has a tough day ... he has a maturity about certain things. And so will the room because he’s such a persuasive personality. So he has owned that more, in my opinion. I think he’s learning how to be a leader the right way.”

(On getting Hamler more touches in other aspects of the game)

“It’s a challenge for all of us, and I’m not by any means trying to diminish my responsibility in it. But it’s really an offensive game plan week by week. It’s a challenge on all of us, from Coach (Ricky) Rahne down, and we kind of embrace that challenge. So the real answer to your question, obviously, without giving away too much to future opponents: We have to make a good game plan and then make sure week-by-week that a special football player’s touching the ball and then that we can find different ways to move them to get him to touch it.

“So, to answer your question, it’s a weekly conversation that we’ve already embraced. And we got to find multiple ways — whether it be by him running it, by him catching it, by his return game, both on punt and kick return — there’s kind of a tally of ways he has to touch it. And that has to be done.

“And him coming from different spots on the field, with him still being able to understand how he’s got to run routes or how he’s got to get there and keep his head in it, which is also crucial. He’s very efficient and effective and productive when he does it. So it’s a good problem to have; it’s something we got to be really aware of as it goes. When he touches it, good things happen.”

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson misses a catch as he’s blocked by cornerback Makai Self during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Jahan Dotson, sophomore

(On what makes Dotson an athletic “freak,” which DE Jayson Oweh called him)

“Everybody smiles if you hear that because Jahan doesn’t physically look like who we’ve mentioned in this interview prior ... like a Daniel George or Justin Shorter. Physically, he doesn’t look like those guys. But what he does have is other intangible skills that make him very talented. He’s got a great feel and great feet in his release game. He’s got great ball skills. He understands the offense at a high level and kind of gets it. And, so, his ball skills and his ability to make plays in a very highly competitive environment are kind of what sets him apart.

“So I think as the year goes on, we fully expect — and I know I fully expect — for him to have a really good year in being able to survive in those environments, and he’s gotten stronger. And I think him being stronger in those things allows him to separate even more from guys, when they really start to get up close to him and face man coverage and those things. So I just think he’s got a really — you know, I hate to use cliches — but he really does have a high football IQ. He’s got really good feet at the line of scrimmage, just create separation. And you throw that in with really good ball skills, and then the competitive nature to compete for it in tight quarters and you really got yourself a pretty savvy football player.”

Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter runs down the field from Idaho defenders during the game on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Justin Shorter, redshirt freshman

(On making sure the pressure of being a five-star prospect doesn’t impact Shorter’s confidence)

“Yeah, I think that one of the biggest thing we put in our room — we’ve got a huge sign that says, ‘The truth, the work and the result.’ And we kind of try to go in that order. And it’s not cliche to us; I just really started with being truthful with the entire room and with him to let him know that the only standard is the standard he sets and that I help him set. And he communicates with those guys, and we communicate that way instead of worrying about all this outside stuff.

“It can really affect the guy that was as heavily recruited as he was. And that’s not a knock; that’s the reality of the profession. Now it’s a reality of what recruiting has become for those younger guys. And those are all good things, but I think more than anything we just removed his thoughts of what was ‘supposed to be’ and instead just put that energy into, ‘Here’s where you’re at, here’s how we get you better each day.’ And then, if you do that and focus on that, the rest of the things will take care of results that will then be able to be written and talked about afterward.

“So I think that was kind of the biggest push: ‘Hey, this is who you are. Let’s make sure what you become is invested in these things.’ They’ll help you as opposed to all this other stuff that really just is talk, that really doesn’t help him get better.”

(On Daniel George splitting reps with Shorter against Idaho and what separates the two receivers)

“It’s a really good question that’s going to continue to a good conversation, just to be real honest with you. So, Justin really came out hot to start fall camp and has had a really good fall camp and then will continue to get better. And that’s what everybody — I’ve told a lot of people, have conversation about it — but I think, when you look at him and at Daniel George, you see these two wonderfully good-looking kids that are strong and are huge guys that can run, are athletic, and they’re both redshirt freshmen. So it’s easy to forget that. So they’re both growing into their bodies and growing into the game of football, learning how to be great players. And they’re doing that very well, in my opinion.

“So, Shorter really started hot and George has really, really kind of taken off right now and has practiced really, really well. So it’s a good, healthy competition where both guys need to grow. I’ve got to balance that and allow them both to grow together but also give them what they deserve, allow them to go out and get production and play well. So it’s going to be a good conversation as the year goes on, to find ways to get both of them on the field, let them grow and continue to become great players — because their physical tools and how big they are is going to make it hard matchups for DBs as the year moves on, we sure hope.”

Penn State wide receiver Weston Carr makes a catch during the game against Idaho on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Select backups