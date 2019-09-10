Penn State DT Antonio Shelton goes on epic rant on criticism and fan support

Penn State defensive tackle appreciates support, asks fans to be respectful Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton talks about the team being appreciative of the fans, but also ask for them to be respectful. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton talks about the team being appreciative of the fans, but also ask for them to be respectful.

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton posted a few tweets Saturday night after the 45-13 win over Buffalo, where he thanked fans — but also shared how he felt disrespected.

Shelton went into greater detail Tuesday afternoon about what happened and how he felt about it. And we’ll get into all that soon enough. (Or just stop reading and watch the above video.) But, first, a little background.

Here’s what Shelton tweeted Saturday night:

Appreciate everybody that came out to support tonight. But some people are becoming too comfortable. Ain’t nothing wrong with a little criticism,that’s not what I’m saying. But when you become overtly disrespectful, there’s a problem. — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 8, 2019

Trust me, we love the fact that people care enough to consistently fill Beaver Stadium. But do not for a second think that college football is something that is even remotely easy. If we spoke to somebody how some people spoke to my teammates tonight, it would be a serious issue. — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 8, 2019

If you have all the answers. I invite you to get into coaching. Or, come do what we do for a day and then have an opinion. End of the day tho good team win lol shout out Buffalo they came ready to play. — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 8, 2019

It’s just funny to me how the same people who will openly trash me, my teammates, and my coaches on the Internet are the SAME PEOPLE who want a picture or an autograph for them or their kids like come on yo! — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 8, 2019

We understand people have a deep connection to this university and this team. But understand that we are men first. Do not disrespect us. — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 8, 2019

On Tuesday, during a press conference with reporters, Shelton was asked what happened to spark those tweets — and what it’s like to hear criticism from the fan base. He offered a well-thought reply, one worth watching and/or reading.

Here’s a transcript of everything he said:

“All right, so, hopefully I prefaced everything as politely or as correctly as I could. It’s kind of hard to tell over the internet how people read what you say. First thing, as far as what I would like to say, we appreciate everybody that comes out and supports us. Because, as a player when you kind of sit back and you really think, ‘These people are here to watch me play a game’ — it’s pretty cool. And there are schools, even within this conference, there are schools just all around the country that don’t have that. They don’t consistently have over 100,000 people here. So we appreciate everybody that comes and everybody that watches at home and everybody that supports us.

“But what I was saying was it’s that time of year where everybody thinks that they know what’s going on on the football field. So it’s kind of like, to a certain degree, if you’ve never played college football at a Division I level or if you’ve never played professional football, to an extent you kind of can’t talk about certain things. I’d like to think I don’t talk about things I don’t know about. Like, I don’t know. I’m not a rocket scientist. So if a space shuttle doesn’t whatever, I’m not like, ‘Oh, they should’ve did this.’ And I understand this is football and not rocket science.

“But what I was saying was, at a certain point, there was a fan — I don’t know him — yelling at one of my teammates. I’m not going to say who my teammate was. But I figured he knew him, so he was just trying to get his attention. And then my teammate turned around. And it was clear that he did not know this dude, and he’s just trying to tell him how to play football — as if we don’t have a coaching staff that’s doing that already. And as if he’s not an adult, a young man, who’s dedicated his life to this. You can’t tell me how to play football, you know what I mean?

“So that’s the type of thing I was trying to say. Don’t be disrespectful. You think we come out here in this stadium and we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s lose today’? We practiced all week, watched all this film and did all this studying on these people. We put in all this work over the summer and during camp, let’s go out here and just lose because we don’t care about each other. You know what I mean?

“So it was just kind of weird. It’s like, that same dude might have been out here in the south tunnel after the game looking for an autograph for his kid or a picture for him. You know what I’m saying? So it’s kind of weird. It’s like, please come out here and be respectful to us. We appreciate your support, but the disrespect and all that stuff is just not needed.”