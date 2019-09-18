Here’s when Penn State football will be on HBO’s new sports series and what to expect

What is Penn State football’s mantra this year Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the mantra for the 2019 season at media day on August 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about the mantra for the 2019 season at media day on August 3, 2019.

Penn State is now officially a part of HBO’s limited four-episode “24/7” series, which will follow four undefeated college football teams while they navigate a week during the 2019 season.

According to HBO, Penn State’s one-hour episode will debut 10 p.m. Oct. 9 and will chronicle the Homecoming game week against Purdue. That matchup will kick off noon Oct. 5.

Other episodes will center around the Florida Gators (10 p.m. Oct. 2), Arizona State Sun Devils (10 p.m. Oct. 16) and Washington State Cougars (10 p.m. Oct. 23). The opponents for those three games will be Towson, Washington State and Colorado.

Penn State was first linked in mid-August to the HBO show, which is part of the “24/7” sports franchise that began in 2007 and has won 18 Emmy Awards. At the time, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said the university remained in discussions with HBO.

On Wednesday, however, the agreement became official. HBO issued a news release announcing the participating teams, while Penn State tweeted about its involvement.

Franklin said last month it was a no-brainer to at least discuss the prospect of being on the series. “We consider all these options that we think are in the university’s best interest,” he said in August.

The show will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, the voice of the award-winning “Hard Knocks” series. Bo Mattingly will serve as an executive producer; he previously produced ESPN’s “Training Days: Rolling with the Tide,” about Nick Saban and Alabama during training camp. And Zac Reeder — an executive producer on “The Outpost” — helped develop the idea as another executive producer.

“We will have camera crews embedded with each team for one week of their respective seasons, with edit rooms running simultaneously in New York to give viewers a revealing and timely look at what goes on behind the scenes at some of the most interesting programs in college football,” said Bentley Weiner, HBO VP and senior producer. “We’re thrilled to have a representative from the SEC, Big Ten and two Pac-12 schools as part of this new initiative.”

Fans will be able to watch the show on HBO on Demand, HBO NOW and HBO GO.