RB Saquon Barkley could miss half of NFL season with ankle injury, per ESPN report

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley — who’s already been called the NFL’s best running back — reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday afternoon that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Citing an unnamed source, Schefter reported Monday afternoon that an MRI revealed the high ankle sprain and likely forced the longer timetable. Schefter wrote, “Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games.”

MRI revealed Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that could sideline him anywhere from 4-8 weeks, per source. Longer timeline is considered more likely; the Giants have a bye in week 11, which could give him eight weeks to recover and return for last six games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

That would put the second-year player’s potential return at Nov. 24 for the 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears. The Giants still play the Philadelphia Eagles twice in that late-season stretch.

Monday’s report confirms what many suspected Sunday afternoon, when Barkley appeared to roll his ankle in the second quarter after getting tackled following a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Barkley needed help limping off the field and to the locker room, and he returned in the second half in street clothes — on crutches and in a walking boot.

Almost immediately, outside expert Dr. David Chao — who offers real-time injury analysis as the “Pro Football Doc” — said Barkley would likely miss “multiple weeks” with a high ankle sprain.

The Giants have not yet officially confirmed Schefter’s report or Chao’s analysis.

“I’m not out for the season,” Barkley told reporters after the game Sunday. “I’m going to try to do hopefully whatever I can do to get back as quickly as possible, not just for myself but for this team.”

Barkley injured his right ankle during his freshman year at Penn State, when he missed two games before returning against Ohio State and rushing for 194 yards. He was rarely injured otherwise.

The injury is a huge blow to the New York Giants, who have budding rookie quarterback in Daniel Jones and now no all-pro running back. Jones helped lead the Giants past the Bucs 32-31 Sunday in his first career start.

In Barkley’s place will likely be third-year RB Wayne Gallman, who has 169 career carries for 682 yards (4.0 ypc).

In 10 quarters of action this season, Barkley had 37 carries for 237 yards (6.4 ypc) and a touchdown. He also has 11 catches for 74 receiving yards.

Barkley played at Penn State for three seasons, earning two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards, before declaring early for the NFL draft in 2018. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants and was named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.