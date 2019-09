Jon Sauber previews Penn State-Maryland Jon Sauber takes an early look at Friday night’s Penn State-Maryland college football game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jon Sauber takes an early look at Friday night’s Penn State-Maryland college football game, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times writers Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Maryland from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Stay with us all evening and check back after the game for more from the players and coaches.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Tyrell Pigrome is in at quarterback for Maryland. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

Penn State tacks on another score. This time it's Ricky Slade finding the end zone on a 3-yard rush. The Nittany Lions have scored 14 points off Maryland turnovers and currently lead 21-0 with 13:23 left in the second quarter. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

End of the first quarter: Penn State leads Maryland, 14-0. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

Clifford hits Chisena for a 40-yard completion down the sideline, even though Chisena was interfered with. Great concentration. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

Penn State LB Micah Parsons was called for targeting after hitting the QB late -- and he's ejected for the game.



Jesse Luketa will likely come in as his replacement. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 28, 2019

Maryland OT Marcus Minor is walking off the field slow. And that's not good news for Maryland, which lost its starting RG two weeks ago and has limited depth left on the OL. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 28, 2019

James Franklin said Tuesday that KJ Hamler needs more touches.



That 58-yard TD catch is the reason why. Oh my ...



PSU up 14-0 with 9:36 left in the 1Q. PSU has run 4 plays and gotten 2 TDs. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 28, 2019

That was fast. Eight-yard rush by Sean Clifford and Penn State leads 7-0. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

PSU LB Jan Johnson records the easy INT, and it looks as if Maryland will be dinged for hitting Johnson OB, too.



Well ... that turning point didn't take long. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 28, 2019

Jordan Stout kicks it into the end zone and we're underway here in College Park. #PSUvsMD — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 28, 2019

It's been nearly five years since the famous Handshake Snub before the @PennStateFball and @TerpsFootball game.



There was no such drama between rival fans before tonight's game in the tailgate lots. pic.twitter.com/pColOK9Pd0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2019