Penn State LB Micah Parsons gets ejected from Maryland game, tweets from locker room

Penn State’s Micah Parsons talks Julian Fleming’s OSU commitment Penn State football LB Micah Parsons talks about fellow Pennsylvania product Julian Fleming’s decision to commit to Ohio State over the Nittany Lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football LB Micah Parsons talks about fellow Pennsylvania product Julian Fleming’s decision to commit to Ohio State over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons may not have made a big impact on the field Friday night — but he still made sure his voice was heard from the locker room.

The sophomore sensation, who led the team in tackles last season, was ejected for targeting with 7:04 left in the first quarter. But, with about two minutes left in the first half, Parsons offered some support for his team from the locker room:

No, players don’t usually tweet shortly following ejections. But most players aren’t as outspoken or as active on social media as Parsons.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The tweet from the linebacker came after Penn State took a 35-0 lead in the first half, after Sean Clifford’s third passing touchdown of the game, a 37-yard strike to running back Journey Brown.

Parsons left the game with two tackles. Although he appeared to lead with his shoulder in the first quarter, the sophomore went high on Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson — and the officials ruled he deserved a disqualification.

Parsons’ absence didn’t seem to matter much. Penn State led 38-0 at halftime.