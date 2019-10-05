3 takeaways from Penn State football’s 35-7 win over Purdue

SHARE COPY LINK

Penn State took care of business Saturday afternoon, defeating Purdue, 35-7. Let’s look at what we learned about Penn State in the victory.

1. The Penn State passing attack is making improvements

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford and the rest of the Penn State pass offense were at the top of their game against Maryland and carried that momentum into Saturday’s first half. Clifford finished the game 20-of-29 for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore was on point throughout the first half, utilizing his feet to gain yardage and gain time to make passes. He struggled with his footwork through the first three games but has been vastly improved in the last two, looking more confident in the pocket. He hasn’t looked skittish in the pocket, which has given him time to make plays down the field when the play breaks down. While he wasn’t as effective in the second half, Clifford was still more than good enough to ensure the game was never in doubt.

2. Penn State’s defensive line showed what it’s capable of

The Nittany Lion defensive line got pressure on Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer early and often in Saturday’s game, finishing with eight of 10 total sacks. Shaka Toney stole the show with 3 sacks in the game, two of which came on Purdue’s first two third down attempts. The Penn State defensive end played a key part in the Nittany Lions’ defensive line getting seven sacks in the first half, earning three of them.

After the group struggled to get to the quarterback in the team’s blowout win over Maryland last week, rebounding with a big performance is a positive sign. The defensive line is the most talented position group on the team and will need to be at its best heading into the Nittany Lions’ toughest stretch of the year. A consistent rush from the front four will go a long way against Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State in the next three weeks.

3. OC Ricky Rahne has improved as a play-caller in conference play

The Penn State offense struggled to get its best players the ball in its first three games of the year, but that changed once the Nittany Lions began Big Ten play. They’ve found a way to get the ball into the hands of playmakers and allowed them to do what they do best in the open field. Last week it was Hamler making plays with the ball, and this week it was a myriad of weapons. Hamler shook his man to get separation on a corner route to open the game’s scoring. Then, two drives later, Clifford hit Jahan Dotson in the middle of the field and took the pass over 50 yards on his own to get into the end zone.

Those kind of plays weren’t happening in the first three Penn State games of the year because those players weren’t getting the ball in areas that allowed them to succeed. It appears Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne has made some necessary changes in his play-calling, and it’s paying off in a big way for the Nittany Lions.