HBO offers an early look at its Penn State episode of ‘College Football 24/7.’ Watch it here

HBO released a new trailer Tuesday afternoon for Wednesday’s episode of “College Football 24/7.” The episode will feature Penn State football and its head coach, James Franklin.

The trailer features clips of Penn State practices and clips of Franklin speaking in his office, including a clip of the Penn State head coach saying every game is the team’s Super Bowl. Franklin also mentions one of his four core values in the trailer, the willingness to compete in every aspect.

The narrator of the episode, Liev Schrieber, who also narrates HBO Sports’ award-winning “Hard Knocks” documentary series about the NFL, mentions Franklin’s “high-energy approach” and his use of it to “propel the Nittany Lions back among the elite.”

The show will chronicle Penn State’s week of preparation prior to its homecoming matchup with Purdue, which resulted in a 35-7 Nittany Lions’ win Saturday afternoon.

When the show was originally announced, HBO Sports executive producer Rick Bernstein said it was an opportunity to get insight into the storylines of college football.

“Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country,” he said, “and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to game day and during the game action.”

Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be featured in the show at 10 p.m. Wednesday on HBO. They’re the second team to be featured after Florida and its head coach Dan Mullen were the focal point of the first episode of “College Football 24/7,” which aired last week.