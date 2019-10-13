ESPN’s College GameDay is returning to Penn State for White Out game vs. Michigan

SHARE COPY LINK

University Park will be the center of the college football world next Saturday for Penn State’s matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Penn State will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the third consecutive season, the show’s official Twitter account announced shortly after the Nittany Lions’ 17-12 win over Iowa Saturday evening.

The weekly show will be in attendance for its third-straight White Out game, and its eighth overall appearance at Penn State. It will air live Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon and will be recorded on the HUB lawn, according to a tweet from 247sports.

The show was in University Park for Penn State’s 2018 White Out matchup with Ohio State, a 27-26 Nittany Lion loss, and its 2017 White Out matchup with Michigan, a 42-13 Nittany Lion win. Prior to those two matchups, College GameDay hadn’t been in University Park since 2009, when it came to town for Penn State’s 21-10 loss to Iowa.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

College GameDay was also in Indianapolis for Penn State’s matchup with Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game.

Rece Davis hosts the GameDay crew, and is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack. The crew is also joined by contributors Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor and Gene Wojciechowski.

Penn State is has a record of 3-4 when College Gameday is in town, and 1-1 under head coach James Franklin.

Saturday’s White Out game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m.