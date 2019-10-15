Penn State announces time, location, parking details for ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ on Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK

Penn State football will be in the national spotlight Saturday when ESPN’s award-winning “College GameDay” will set up shop at University Park.

Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and the rest of the crew will broadcast live from Penn State’s HUB Lawn from 9 a.m. to noon, ahead of the No. 7 Nittany Lions’ White Out clash with the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines, the university announced Tuesday.

This is the third straight year the popular college football talk show that features each pundit making picks in that week’s high-profile games, will be at Penn State. In 2018 and 2017, when ESPN was in town for games against Ohio State and Michigan, respectively, the show set up on the Old Main lawn.

Henderson Drive, between the HUB Lawn and campus post office, will be closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday until about 6 p.m. Saturday to accommodate ESPN’s production vehicles.

Those who been to “College GameDay” before know it’s best to get there early, as the crowds can get pretty large. Anyone interested in standing in the “pit” near the stage, free of charge, can start lining up at 5:30 a.m. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. Overnight camping is not allowed.

Penn State is encouraging anyone who lives on or near campus to walk to “College GameDay,” as parking typically fills up quickly on game days. Parking is available at the Beaver Avenue Garage, the Fraser Street Garage and the Pugh Street Garage, all within three blocks of the set location. Metered street parking also is available downtown.

There’s also on-campus parking at the HUB Deck, East Deck and Nittany Deck for a flat fee of $25. Football fans can also park in Lot Red A on West campus on game days for $15 in cash.

Fans who want to park in their spots at Beaver Stadium are encouraged to walk or take the CATA White or Blue Loop downtown. CATA drops off a several locations downtown and on campus. Read the full CATA schedule here.

Penn State vs. Michigan kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.