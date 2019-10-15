Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin to play in XFL, has inside track for starting job

SHARE COPY LINK

The football career of former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin has some new life.

McGloin, who’s working this fall as a field reporter for the Penn State Sports Network, was named Tuesday morning as one of eight quarterbacks assigned a team in the startup XFL. He’ll play for the New York Guardians at MetLife Stadium, the home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets.

“I’m very excited to be able to compete again at an extremely high level,” McGloin told PennLive. “The opportunity to learn from Coach (Kevin) Gilbride and his staff is an incredible chance for me to become a better player and a better quarterback.”

The XFL will kick off Feb. 8, the weekend after the Super Bowl, and will offer a 10-week regular season. The championship game is set for April 26.

Other quarterbacks assigned a team Tuesday included former Pittsburgh Steelers’ signal-caller Landry Jones (Dallas Renegades), Ohio State alum Cardale Jones (DC Defenders) and the SEC’s all-time passing leader in Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay Vipers), among others.

The new league is holding a draft that runs through Wednesday. Only one quarterback for each team was assigned, meaning McGloin has the inside track for the Guardians’ starting job — especially considering New York hasn’t drafted another quarterback through the first nine rounds.

According to Yahoo! Sports, which cited an unnamed source, starting quarterbacks can earn up to $495,000 this season. That’s nearly 10 times the salary of other players on the team and is around the minimum salary for NFL players.

McGloin started making a name for himself in Happy Valley nearly a decade ago, and he’s made it a habit of proving doubters wrong. He was a walk-on in 2009 and began seriously competing for the starting job by 2010, when he was officially named the starter Nov. 10. He split time with Rob Bolden the next season, became the full-time starter in 2012 — and left the Nittany Lions with what was then a school-record 46 touchdowns.

He went undrafted but spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, before bouncing to the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in the span of less than a year. He played in 13 career NFL games, starting seven, and finished with 11 TDs and 11 interceptions.

The Scranton native will turn 30 years old in December.