How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, predictions & odds

No. 4 Penn State will take on No. 17 Minnesota at noon Saturday (ABC) in TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Both teams remain undefeated at 8-0, Penn State’s best start since 2008 and Minnesota’s best since 1941.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-0) at No. 17 Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-0)

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 9 | Where: TCF Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN or ABC’s app





Who’s calling the game: Sean McDonough (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analysis); Holly Rowe (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/103.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 111/202/965

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -6.5

Money line: Penn State -260/Minnesota +220

Over/under: 47

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 28-17

Jon Sauber: Penn State 34-17

Nate Cobler: Penn State 38-20

Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-17

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 24-20

