How Journey Brown and Penn State’s rushing attack set the tone for the win over Indiana

Penn State running back Journey Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

Journey Brown loves the roar of the Beaver Stadium crowd when he makes a big play, and he loves the celebration that comes with it. But for the redshirt sophomore, nothing beats celebrating with his position group.

“I told (the running backs) nothing makes me happier than seeing my running backs smile and happy and dancing,” he said. “The crowd and stuff is great, but when you get that stuff from your peers, it makes you feel a lot better.”

Brown and the rest of the running backs, who deemed themselves the “LawnBoyz,” played a major role in Penn State’s 34-27 win over the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday afternoon. The backs carried the ball 30 times in the game for 139 yards and a touchdown. Brown led the group with 21 carries and 100 yards, along with the only touchdown. Even with that kind of performance, Brown said his role among the running backs in the “by-committee” approach hasn’t changed.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the lead back,” Brown said. “Like coach says, when somebody gets hot, he’s just going to keep going with them, and I just happen to be hot. We’re still going to keep doing the same thing we’re doing, you know, rotating backs, and that’s how it’s always going to be.”

This week’s 100-yard performance marks the second week in a row, and the third time this season, Brown has rushed for at least 100 yards. He was able to find the holes he did thanks to excellent blocking by the offensive line, and a two-tight end set that has served a purpose in the run game, according to Penn State head coach James Franklin.

“(The second tight end) is essentially a fullback,” Franklin said. “It is a fullback that you essentially can use as a lead blocker, that you can use as a second puller in your counter game.”

The formation generally has success because of the versatility of the two tight ends in use. Sophomore Pat Freiermuth and redshirt senior Nick Bowers lead the way for the position group and both have shown proficient blocking ability, and high-level pass-catching ability. Franklin said that versatility helps open up the offense.

“We have the ability to line up and play those guys like wide receivers,” Franklin said. “I think that has been big.”

Bowers, the team’s backup tight end, said he and Freiermuth enjoy being on the field together in those situations.

“Pat and I really like being in there together,” Bowers said. “We’re pretty good friends and when we’re out there we just try to play at a high level. When we’re out there we try to be confident in ourselves and make plays.”

While the extra blocker helps, it’s ultimately on the running backs to produce, and in recent weeks, Brown has done exactly that. His ability to set the tone for the Penn State offense has made it easier for the team to grind at the clock and give the team’s defense a rest. He and the Penn State offense chewed 9:01 off the clock with an 18-play, 75-yard drive. That wouldn’t be possible without Brown’s ability to find gaps in the defense and fight for extra yards when he has to. That’s paid off with Brown taking 70% of the running backs’ carries this week. He said his workload hasn’t affected how close the position group is.

“Like I said at the beginning of the season, ‘once one of us eats, we all eat,’” Brown said. “I told (those) boys I don’t care if I get one carry as long as we win the game. If they play and I don’t, then I’ll play through them. I love every one of my running backs. It doesn’t matter to us (who plays). That pride stuff goes out the door.”

Even though he’s been at the top of his game, the redshirt sophomore doesn’t notice anything different in how he’s played recently, and only cares about making sure he and the other running backs help the team win.

“I just feel like I’m doing my job,” he said. “I’m running the ball, doing what I can to help the offense. (I’m) helping the offense drive (down) the field and if it means I get 100 yards, I get 100 yards, if I get a touchdown, I get a touchdown. It doesn’t really matter to me, as long as we win.”

That’s exactly what Brown and the running backs have helped the Nittany Lions do for most of the season. They’re 9-1 with the team’s biggest matchup of the season looming. Next week’s trip to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes will serve as a de facto Big Ten East title game, assuming Penn State can close out the season with a win against lowly Rutgers and that Ohio State will beat Michigan.

Brown said the main focus for the team next week is to be sure it doesn’t lose its identity. That includes making big plays and being able to work for extra yards when necessary.

“(This team’s identity) is smash-mouth football, slinging the rock, and being able to run it,” Brown said. “(We need to be) an explosive offense and get downfield and score points. That’s always been Penn State football.”