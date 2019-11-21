Penn State’s players know this is a ‘make or break’ game. Here’s how they’re approaching Ohio State

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t mince words last Saturday. The outspoken sophomore called the upcoming game against No. 2 Ohio State “make or break.”

“I told people already, this is the Big Ten championship game right here,” he said. “This is going to make or break either one of our seasons. This is it right now. We got to capitalize immediately.”

The importance of Saturday’s noon game against the Buckeyes cannot be overstated. The result will determine the Big Ten East champ, send a ripple effect through the College Football Playoff rankings and alter the entire bowl picture.

No other game features two ranked teams Saturday, meaning all eyes will be on the one between the No. 8 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes. ESPN’s College GameDay will air its show in front of Ohio State’s St. John Arena, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast inside Ohio Stadium, and the BTN Tailgate Show will take place outside the Buckeyes’ Recreation and Physical Activity Center.

“This is the opportunity for me, and all the 10 guys and all the other defensive guys, to really prove we belong and prove that we could be the best team in the Big Ten,” Parsons said.

Head coach James Franklin isn’t standing in front of team meetings, outlining how a win would give the Nittany Lions the Big Ten East tiebreaker. He’s not espousing how a victory substantially increases their odds at a playoff spot, or explaining how a loss might send them spiraling to a bowl outside the New Year’s Six.

He’s not stressing this game’s importance. But he doesn’t have to. Players already know what’s at stake.

“We talked about being in this position for a long time, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s a little bit personal going back,” said quarterback Sean Clifford, a native of Cincinnati. “I’m pretty jacked; I’m ready.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth took this week’s preparation seriously. He showed up in the Lasch Football Building on his day off Monday and watched film for six hours — from full games to cut-ups of specific defensive players. Freiermuth even noticed a handful of scout-team players watching tape on the team’s only off-day.

Freiermuth and Co. prefer to stick to a 1-0 philosophy, where every week is treated like the Super Bowl and no game means more or less than any other. But, in reality, this one does.

If Ohio State wins, it clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship and Penn State might need help in earning a postesason spot better than the Outback Bowl. If the Nittany Lions win, they simply need to beat one of the worst teams in college football — Rutgers — to advance to the conference title game. A PSU win, and the Buckeyes are likely eyeing the Rose Bowl.

There are hundreds of scenarios. But they all boil down to the same recipe Saturday: Win, and good things happen. Lose, and you won’t like the result.

“It’s a big stage and it’s a really big opportunity to play football,” defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said, “and that’s what you ask for.”

Penn State is the big underdog Saturday, to the tune of 18.5 points per Las Vegas. But no team has played Ohio State tougher. In the last three meetings, a total of five points have separated the two — and late leads have been dangerous — which make this game all the more appealing.

In fact, according to Vivid Seats, tickets for this game boast among the highest demand in the nation this weekend. The cheapest OSU-PSU ticket on the secondary market is $100 for a stadium that holds 102,780 fans. The only matchup that has a more expensive “cheap” ticket is Texas-Baylor, which comes in at $105 and is being played at a stadium with a capacity of 45,140

Excitement and hype have surrounded these two teams all week, and no program is taking the other for granted. Even Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that this is a “talent-equated” game. It’s the first time he’s said that this season.

But Penn State hasn’t changed its approach — even if the entire nation eagerly awaits the outcome.

“Obviously there’s a lot of attention around it; they’re not immune to that, whether it’s social media or the news,” assistant coach Tyler Bowen said, referring to his players. “But as far as what we’re doing day-to-day, we’re approaching it the same way.

“But they know the magnitude of a game like this, and they’re going to embrace it. That’s why guys come to Penn State, to play in games like this, where things are on the line.”