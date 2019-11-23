Here’s why Penn State RB Ricky Slade did not make the trip to Columbus for Saturday’s big game

Penn State running back Ricky Slade did not make the trip to Columbus due to a violation of team rules, according to a Penn State spokesperson.

It is the first game this season where the sophomore has not been available.

Slade’s timeshare in the running back rotation has decreased as the season as progressed, however. He opened the season as the starter, before losing the job to Journey Brown. And, in the last two games, Slade recorded just one total carry.

It’s unknown what Slade did to violate the team rules. And it is unclear whether Slade will miss more time going forward. (“You’ll have to ask James,” the spokesperson said, referring to the head coach.)

In 10 games this season, Slade has rushed 36 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Penn State’s other three running backs — Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford — will take over Saturday against the No. 2 Buckeyes. Brown (6.1 ypc), Cain (5.1 ypc) and Ford (6.0 ypc) have all seen more touches than Slade this year.

Ohio State and Penn State are set to kick off at noon.