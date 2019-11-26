Penn State QB Sean Clifford a ‘game-time decision’ against Rutgers, per James Franklin

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who was injured Saturday, is a “game-time decision” against Rutgers this weekend, head coach James Franklin said Tuesday afternoon.

Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, crumpled to the turf in the third quarter against Ohio State. He was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, but he did not return in the 28-17 loss. Backup quarterback Will Levis took over in his place.

Franklin said Levis will see more reps in practice this week.

“I really could see a situation where Will plays this week,” Franklin said. “Now, how much I’m not sure.”

Clifford has thrown for 2,521 passing yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and six picks so far this season. He’s also rushed for 374 yards and five scores. Levis has 142 passing yards, one TD and one interception -- to complement 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are considered 40-point favorites against the Scarlet Knights, which PSU will take on at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

