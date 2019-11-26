Penn State WR Justin Shorter reportedly in transfer portal; James Franklin ‘not sure where we’re at’

Penn State wideout Justin Shorter has reportedly entered the transfer portal, although head coach James Franklin was not ready to confirm those reports Tuesday afternoon.

Citing an unnamed source, Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported at 1:15 p.m. that Shorter had entered the portal. About 10 minutes later, Franklin was asked about that report during his weekly press conference and acknowledged he had just gotten out of a meeting with the receiver.

“I’m not sure where we’re at,” the head coach said. “It’s a conversation that was had.”

Since that time, both 247 Sports and ESPN have also confirmed Shorter’s intended transfer via unnamed sources.

Shorter has fallen short of expectations after entering Happy Valley in 2018 as a five-star prospect, one of the nation’s top-10 overall prospects per 247 Sports. But Shorter was hindered by injuries as a true freshman and, this season, his progress has been limited.

In eight games this season, the 6-foot-4 and 235-pound target has 12 receptions for 137 yards and no touchdowns.

