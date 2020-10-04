As season approaches, Penn State Nittany Lions move up a spot to No. 9 in Week 5 AP Poll

Even without having played a game, Penn State rose one spot to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.

The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 10 last week, ranking in the top 25 for the first time since the preseason AP Poll was released on Aug. 24. Penn State climbed in the poll after two top-10 teams lost this weekend. On Saturday, No. 13 Auburn (previously No. 7) fell to No. 3 Georgia, and No. 22 Texas (previously No. 9) was upset by unranked TCU.

The Nittany Lions — who open their season Oct. 24 at Indiana — received 935 voting points in this week’s rankings. They received 840 voting points last week.

As it stands, CBS Sports projects Penn State to take on No. 4 Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.

Penn State is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the AP Poll. Ohio State continues to lead the conference at No. 6, followed by Penn State, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 20 Michigan and No. 25 Minnesota. The Buckeyes didn’t move from their No. 6 ranking last week, while the Badgers and Wolverines both jumped three spots. After receiving votes last week, the Golden Gophers now sit at No. 25.

Iowa — which was ranked in the preseason top 25 — and Indiana both received votes.

The next AP Poll will be released Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

The full top-25 rankings are below:

1. Clemson (3-0), 1,536

2. Alabama (2-0), 1,488

3. Georgia (2-0), 1,380

4. Florida (2-0), 1,340

5. Notre Dame (2-0), 1,239

6. Ohio State (0-0), 1,165

7. Miami (3-0), 1,148

8. North Carolina (2-0), 944

9. Penn State (0-0), 935

10. Oklahoma State (3-0), 919

11. Cincinnati (3-0), 895

12. Oregon (0-0), 786

13. Auburn (1-1), 731

14. Tennessee (2-0), 717

15. Brigham Young (3-0), 661

16. Wisconsin (0-0), 619

17. LSU (1-1), 478

18. SMU (4-0), 393

19. Virginia Tech (2-0), 391

20. Michigan (0-0), 350

21. Texas A&M (1-1), 330

22. Texas (2-1), 228

23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), 216

24. Iowa State (2-1), 215

25. Minnesota (0-0), 145