Who will be Penn State football’s 2020 breakout star? Players share their picks

There’s usually at least one Penn State player each year that transforms into a breakout star. Last season, for example, former three-star recruit Journey Brown went from coming off a 44-yard season to looking like one of the best running backs in the country.

With the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 24 season opener at Indiana just weeks away, it’s a good time to ask the question: Who will break out in 2020?

To find the answer, the Centre Daily Times talked to those who would know best — Penn State players themselves. During the team’s virtual media days last week, we polled 14 players to get their breakout picks. The one catch? They couldn’t pick themselves.

You’ll notice some trends and favorites. Here’s what they said:

DE Shaka Toney says LB Jesse Luketa and OL Des Holmes

Luketa’s 2019 stats: 24 tackles (15 solo, 9 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended

Holmes’ 2019 stats: 13 games played

The quote: “Jesse’s working. I live right down the street from him, and I work out with Jesse all the time. Jesse’s one of those people that wants to be great so bad he’s willing to do anything to get there. A lot of people will say they want to be great and don’t want to put that extra work in. I watch him every day put the extra work in. We drive home together. Before I even put my key in, he’s already watching practice (film). He’s gonna put that work in every day, and it builds a trust factor, knowing how hard he’s working. And it sets an example for (myself) and others, like, ‘Yo, if he’s working that hard, I need to make sure I’m matching it, if not better.’

“And offensively, somebody that people don’t talk about that’s gonna do really well — Des Holmes. … That boy, he got a great punch, great feet. He’s getting confidence that I always knew that he had. So, I can see Des having a good year himself, too.”

DT Fred Hansard says DE Adisa Isaac

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Isaac’s 2019 stats: 14 tackles (4 solo, 10 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble forced

The quote: “He’s somebody I just watched turn into a whole different player in a matter of months. And he’s just been on point with everything. So, I’m excited to see him play.”

DT PJ Mustipher says OL Des Holmes

Holmes’ 2019 stats: 13 games played

The quote: “I go up against Des every day and it’s a battle in them trenches. When we go against each other, I know I gotta be on my Ps and Qs or I’m not going to win. I think he knows the same thing. So we’ve been battling out there in practice now that we’ve got the pads on. We turned it up a notch. But I think Des has the potential to be the best guard in America. Des got the length, the strength, the size and he has the right mindset to do it. I think Des has worked his behind off since he’s arrived on campus and I think it’s gonna pay dividends for him this season. So I would say Des, but I also think there are a lot of guys who are working hard and that’s the most exciting thing about the team this year.”

LB Ellis Brooks says S Jaquan Brisker

Brisker’s 2019 stats: 31 tackles (14 solo, 17 assisted), 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended

The quote: “Brisk has been playing great in camp. Has shown great range, coachability, ability to come downhill, great angles — I’m very excited to see him play.”

LB Lance Dixon says CB Keaton Ellis and CB Marquis Wilson

Ellis’ 2019 stats: 14 tackles (9 solo, 5 assisted), 2 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered

Wilson’s 2019 stats: 17 tackles (10 solo, 7 assisted), 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles forced, 1 fumble recovered

The quote: “One guy that’s been making a lot of plays in practice — two guys, actually, that play the same position — are definitely Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson. They’ve been making a lot of plays in practice. I think it’s going to show up in the games this year.”

OL Michal Menet says OL Caedan Wallace

Wallace’s 2019 stats: 4 games played (redshirted)

The quote: “We have a lot of guys right now on the offensive line that are playing at a really high level — and a lot of names that people probably don’t know as much. But I think if I had to pick one, it would have to be Caedan Wallace. He’s just coming in every day, embracing everything that (offensive line) Coach (Phil Trautwein) is teaching, and he’s really been playing very, very well. I’m really excited to see how he plays this year and kind of what his role grows into. ... I think the biggest difference with him is he’s really embraced being a technician. Just coming in every day with a goal of getting better, and he’s putting everything he has toward that goal.”

OL Juice Scruggs says OL Caedan Wallace

Wallace’s 2019 stats: 4 games played (redshirted)

The quote: “I think somebody that’s really going to come up out of nowhere this year is probably going to be Caedan Wallace. He’s looking really good, and he put a lot of work in the weight room. For sure. ... Caedan, he’s just showing up. His pass sets have really improved over last year, and he’s just showing he can play. He’s showing he can go. So, yeah, I expect big things from him.”

OL Rasheed Walker says OL Caedan Wallace, DE Adisa Isaac, RB Noah Cain and OL Des Holmes

Wallace’s 2019 stats: 4 games played (redshirted)

Isaac’s 2019 stats: 14 tackles (4 solo, 10 assisted), 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble forced

Cain’s 2019 stats: 84 rushes, 443 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 52 receiving yards

Holmes’ 2019 stats: 13 games played

The quote: “I could name a bunch of people. Just firsthand — people I see every day — Caedan Wallace has really made a big jump in just his technique and football IQ. He’s just been real good with picking up to the game speed. Wallace, Adisa Isaac ... Noah Cain, all the running backs, Des Holmes. We’ve got a whole bunch of guys, especially on the O-line.”

OL Anthony Whigan says DT Hakeem Beamon

Beamon’s 2019 stats: 2 games played (redshirted), two tackles (one solo, one assisted)

The quote: “He’s gonna be a big problem this year. I think he has all the traits and the tools to be such a great player. I can really see him bursting onto the scene this year.”

RB Noah Cain says WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Lambert-Smith’s 2019 stats: N/A (Lambert-Smith was a four-star recruit in Class of 2020)

The quote: “I feel like y’all are gonna be very impressed with KeAndre Lambert, our receiver. He’s been nothing but great — like, he’s been working hard. Before practice, after practice, he’s on the JUGS machine. Always looking to get better. I’ve been really impressed with what he’s done on the field. I think he’s gonna make a big impact for us this year.”

S Jaquan Brisker says DT PJ Mustipher

Mustipher’s 2019 stats: 37 tackles (14 solo, 23 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble forced

The quote: “Just how he comes in daily and he works all the time. You’ll see him out there before practice working hard; you’ll see him at the end of practice working on his technique. I mean, I think a lot of people on this team, but I would say PJ Mustipher.”

S Jonathan Sutherland says LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa’s 2019 stats: 24 tackles (15 solo, 9 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended

The quote: “I’m really excited about Jesse (Luketa). He’s always been a hard worker. He’s always taken his film study seriously and, obviously, with Micah leaving, his reps have been increasing a lot. I’m really excited about Jesse for sure.”

TE Zack Kuntz says the entire offense, plus LB Charlie Katshir and DE Nick Tarburton

Katshir’s 2019 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted), 1 fumble forced

Tarburton’s 2019 stats: 0 games played

The quote: “Offense as a whole. I think we have a lot to do and have barely scratched the surface. But two guys on defense, honestly, I’d say Charlie Katshir and Nick Tarburton. Those are two guys who not a lot of people have heard about who I think are going to have pretty great years.”

WR Jahan Dotson says LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa’s 2019 stats: 24 tackles (15 solo, 9 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended

The quote: “I don’t hear enough about Jesse Luketa, to be honest with you. He’s been a big special teams guy for us the past couple years, and now he’s filling a huge role after Micah’s not playing anymore. I have all the confidence in him that he’s going to have a breakout year. I live with him, and I see him getting better every day. Literally after practice until about 1 in the morning, he’s watching film, breaking things down. I just can’t wait to see him ball out.”