Houston Texans fire former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien, according to reports

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

O’Brien — who was Penn State’s head coach from 2012-13 — compiled a 52-48 record since taking over as head coach of the Texans in 2014. The 50-year-old led the Texans to three AFC South division crowns in his six full seasons, but he made some controversial personnel decisions since being appointed to the role of general manager in January. Among his most questionable moves was trading away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Penn State hired O’Brien as its head coach in January 2012, after firing legendary coach Joe Paterno months prior in the aftermath of child sex abuse charges against former Nittany Lions assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

O’Brien led Penn State to an 8-4 season in 2012 and a 7-5 campaign in 2013 during the most uncertain years in the history of the program. His eight wins in 2012 are the most ever by a first-year head coach in school history. At the end of his first season at the helm for the Nittany Lions, O’Brien was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the media and coaches.