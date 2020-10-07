Penn State football WR John Dunmore withdraws from university for personal reasons

Penn State’s wide receiver room shrunk by one player Wednesday afternoon. Lions247’s Sean Fitz first reported that redshirt freshman wide receiver John Dunmore had withdrawn from Penn State and has been training at home in South Florida for weeks.

Fitz’s report also stated Dunmore had not entered the NCAA’s transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

The university confirmed the redshirt freshman was no longer at the school.

“John Dunmore has withdrawn from Penn State this semester for personal reasons,” a statement from a Penn State spokesperson read.

The redshirt freshman came to Penn State in its 2019 recruiting class as a four-star wide receiver and was competing for playing time at the position with nine other wideouts this season. He only appeared in one game last year and did not record any receptions.

With Dunmore no longer in the fold, the Nittany Lions will have nine scholarship options at wide receiver as they continue searching for weapons on the outside. The now-former Nittany Lion excelled as a route runner in high school and was listed as the backup at one of the wide receiver positions — behind fellow redshirt freshman and Floridian T.J. Jones.

Jones and the other eight scholarship receivers will attempt to fill the void left by former Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler, who left the program to enter the 2020 NFL draft, where he was taken by the Denver Broncos with the 46th overall pick.