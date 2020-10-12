Kickoff time — and date — set for Penn State season opener

Coach James Franklin leads his team onto the field at Beaver Stadium for the 2019 season opener against Idaho on Saturday, August 31, 2019. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State knows what time it will open its season on Oct. 24. The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Indiana will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with the game airing on FS1.

The team had its schedule announced Sept. 19 when the conference laid out all 14 teams’ opponents for the season, including Penn State’s opener against the Hoosiers. The two teams met last season in mid-November with the Nittany Lions earning a hard-fought victory in Beaver Stadium, 34-27. That game — like this year’s iteration will — preceded Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State, the highest-ranked team in the conference.

The Nittany Lions are 22-1 all-time against the Hoosiers and haven’t lost to them since 2013 when they fell 44-24 in Bloomington.

The original schedule announcement didn’t include kickoff times and offered the possibility that Penn State could have played on Friday night to open the season. That will not be the case for opening weekend, and, according to Blue White Illustrated, it won’t be the case the rest of the season either.

According to their report, the Nittany Lions won’t play on Fridays and have had two other kickoff times set — in arguably their two biggest games. Penn State will reportedly kick off its matchup on Oct. 31 against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, and will face Michigan on Nov. 28 inFox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game.