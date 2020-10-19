Kickoff time set for Penn State’s Halloween game against Ohio State

Penn State’s game against Ohio State on Halloween has been set for a prime time 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, the Big Ten announced Monday. The No. 8 Nittany Lions will take on the No. 6 Buckeyes for their home opener in an empty Beaver Stadium.

Penn State opens its season this week at Indiana on Saturday, while Ohio State hosts Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, to kick off its 2020 campaign.

The Nittany Lions will look to snap a three-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, with their College Football Playoff aspirations on the line in Week 2. In their last three meetings, Penn State has lost by just a combined 13 points. Beating the Buckeyes for the first time since 2016 — when Penn State won 24-21 in Beaver Stadium — would go a long way for the Nittany Lions, who hope to get over the hump as a program and vault themselves into national championship contention.

It’s certainly no easy task for a team to have to play its biggest game of the year in Week 2. But it will be even more challenging for Penn State this season, as it tries to break in a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. The Nittany Lions will also not be able to play in front of 107,000 fans in a traditional White Out atmosphere.

After facing Ohio State on Oct. 31, Penn State will host Maryland in Beaver Stadium the following week on Nov. 7 before hitting the road to take on Nebraska on Nov. 14.