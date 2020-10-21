How can Penn State avoid an upset against Indiana? Here are Saturday afternoon’s 2 key matchups

No. 8 Penn State is clearly the better team on paper in its season-opening contest against Indiana on Saturday — the Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites, even on the road. But if PSU wants to avoid the chance for an upset at the hands of a solid Hoosiers squad, it will need to dominate its matchups.

Here are two key matchups to Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., FS1) that we think could directly determine the outcome:

PARTH UPADHYAYA: PENN STATE SECONDARY VS. INDIANA WRS

Penn State senior safety Lamont Wade spoke with confidence during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday when discussing the challenge of facing a Big Ten opponent in Week 1. Wade said there was “no difference” between the Nittany Lions gearing up to take on a conference foe versus a non-conference opponent.

Still, Saturday’s game against Indiana should prove to be a test for Wade and the other members of Penn State’s secondary.

The Hoosiers ranked No. 15 in the country last season in passing yards per game with 302.4. A lot of that production was because of star senior receiver Whop Philyor, who caught 70 passes for 1,002 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Philyor should be due for another All-Big Ten-caliber season this fall. Also returning to the Hoosiers wide receivers room is senior receiver Ty Fryfogle — a player who served as a reliable second option for redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Fryfogle caught 45 passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns last season.

And, of course, Penix Jr. is a key piece to the puzzle when it comes to the success of Indiana’s receiving corps. Penix Jr. is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries, but he impressed by completing 68.8 percent of his passes in six starts last year.

Facing such a pass-heavy offense in Week 1 isn’t ideal for a Penn State defense that ranked 100th out of 130 FBS teams in opponent passing yards per game in 2019, allowing teams to throw for 251.5 yards per contest. It doesn’t help that the Nittany Lions lost impact players in their secondary in cornerback John Reid and safety Garrett Taylor. Players like Wade, senior safety Jaquan Brisker and senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields must step up to slow Indiana’s potent passing attack.

Penn State’s rush defense was the fifth best in the nation last season (the Nittany Lions allowed a mere 2.6 yards per rush in 2019), and it should again be elite this fall. So, for Indiana to put up points Saturday, it will likely go to the air early and often.

The Nittany Lions’ secondary will have to hold its own in Bloomington to close the door on a chance for a Hoosier upset.

JON SAUBER: PENN STATE RUSHING ATTACK VS. INDIANA RUN DEFENSE

The Nittany Lions will debut a new offense Saturday afternoon and the running game will likely be a focal point of it. Yes, QB Sean Clifford and his wide receivers are essential to this Penn State team finding success, but this offense will center its focus on running the ball. After all, that’s how offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca triumphed in Minnesota. The Golden Gopher offense ran the ball on 61.16% percent of their plays last season. That ranked 16th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

That level of commitment to the run game should carry over from Minnesota to Penn State, especially with the level of talent in the running back room in Happy Valley. Even without Journey Brown, it’s a loaded room. Sophomores Noah Cain and Devyn Ford both found success last year in their freshman seasons and both arrived on campus as four-star recruits. Incoming freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes came to State College with their own four-star ratings as recruits, and both should be ready to go this season.

Those four backs should all see playing time Saturday as the Nittany Lions try to control the ball, the clock and the game against the Hoosiers. They’ll be lining up behind an experienced offensive line group that has more depth and talent than any since Penn State head coach James Franklin arrived in 2014.

Across the field will be a strong Indiana defensive line, with two upperclassman linebackers behind them. Junior Cam Jones provides athleticism for the IU defense at linebacker and has the ability to make plays in the open field, but it’s fellow junior Micah McFadden who brings the most impact in the running game. McFadden won the program’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year award and led the team with 61 total tackles. He’s a traditional box linebacker who is stout against the run and fills his gaps well to plug holes.

The defensive line features Jerome Johnson — a returning starter from last year — and Sio Nofoagatoto’a — who overtook last year’s starter Demarcus Elliott — along the interior. That duo provides a strong interior presence that can occupy space and free up Jones and McFadden to make plays.

However, Indiana’s affinity for a 4-2-5 base defense — with a hybrid safety/linebacker as the fifth defensive back — could give Penn State a size advantage and create holes for the Nittany Lion running backs.

If Penn State can consistently pick up chunks of yardage on the ground, Indiana will struggle to earn the upset victory this Saturday.