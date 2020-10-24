Penn State football unable to shake off rust as Indiana upsets the Nittany Lions 36-35

When asked earlier this week about how he’d help his team shake off the rust from not playing a game in nearly a year, Penn State head coach James Franklin said there was “no supplement” he could give his group to simulate what a real game would feel like.

He certainly couldn’t have expected what came Saturday, though, when No. 8 Penn State fell 36-35 to the Indiana Hoosiers in overtime at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Penn State struck first, with a 13-play, 64-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown toss from redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford to junior tight end Pat Freiermuth. But everything from that point was downhill for the Nittany Lions in the first half.

The Nittany Lions turned things around in the second half, but ultimately allowed the underdog Hoosiers to hang around for too long.

Clifford finished with 24-of-35 passing for 238 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He added a team-leading 119 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Penn State is now 0-1 on the season, while Indiana moves to 1-0.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

QB Sean Clifford and WR Jahan Dotson: For as bad as Clifford’s accuracy was in the first half, he made up for his mistakes late in the contest. The 6-foot-2, 217-pound quarterback first did his damage on the ground — like when he ran for a 35-yard score to end the third quarter — then made timely throws to allow the Nittany Lions to climb back in the contest.

Junior receiver Jahan Dotson was also a big reason why Penn State was able to have a chance toward the end of the game. He finished with four catches for 94 yards and had a 60-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter that gave the Nittany Lions their first lead since the 7:59 mark of the first quarter.

Leading up the game, there were a lot of questions about who would step up in the Nittany Lions’ wide receiver corps. That may not be entirely answered after this game against the Hoosiers, but Dotson at the very least flashed an ability to make big plays.

PLAY OF THE GAME

WR Parker Washington’s 9-yard overtime touchdown grab: There weren’t many pretty plays to choose from — especially not in the opening half — but this one is a fairly easy choice. After forcing overtime, Penn State had the ball first and needed a big play. Freshman receiver Parker Washington delivered.

Washington snagged a pass from Clifford as the ball almost touched the turf. The score put Penn State up 35-28 and put the pressure on Indiana to respond.

Even though it didn’t end up winning the Nittany Lions the game — with the Hoosiers converting a 2-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory — Washington showed that he’s not afraid of big moments.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Sloppiness and special teams blunders: In the first half alone, Penn State turned the ball over three times. Two were from Clifford interceptions and one was a fumble by redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis inside the redzone.

Then, there were also points left on the board from special teams mistakes. The Nittany Lions missed all three of their field goal attempts — the most crucial being junior kicker Jordan Stout’s 57-yard miss that would’ve won the game in regulation.

Even one of those field goals being converted could have allowed Penn State to avoid the upset Saturday night.

UP NEXT

vs. Ohio State: After just one game to warm up — against a tough Indiana team that resulted in an upset, at that — Penn State will take on its biggest rival in Ohio State at Beaver Stadium next Saturday.