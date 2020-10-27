Penn State football RB Noah Cain out for 2020 season, coach James Franklin confirms

Penn State is officially down another running back.

Sophomore Noah Cain is done for the season after a foot injury he suffered on the first drive of the Nittany Lions’ game against Indiana on Saturday, head coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday during his weekly press conference prior to his team’s home opener against Ohio State.

“Noah Cain will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Franklin said. “Love Noah, so much respect for Noah. And he worked really hard for this opportunity.”

He left Saturday’s game and went into the blue medical tent before coming out and expressing frustration by slamming his helmet on the ground and going into the locker room.

Penn State’s projected starter this season, Journey Brown, could miss the season due to an undisclosed medical condition.

With both Brown and Cain potentially done for the year, the Nittany Lions will have three scholarship running backs left on the roster — sophomore Devyn Ford, and freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee. The trio combined for 120 yards on 31 carries in Penn State’s season-opening loss to Indiana in Bloomington.

Ford assumed the lead role in Cain’s absence, accumulating 69 yards on 20 carries in the game.