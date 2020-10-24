Penn State to host ‘College GameDay’ for Halloween night showdown with Ohio State

Penn State football will have a national audience watching next Saturday night when it takes on Ohio State. And now it will have a national audience that same morning, as well, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced it’ll be in Happy Valley for the Halloween night showdown.

This is the fourth straight year GameDay has traveled to State College and the ninth time overall. The Nittany Lions are the only program to host the popular pregame show every year for the past four years.

Unlike most years, fans will not be allowed to attend the show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead of live fans, ESPN has implemented a virtual pit this season to give fans the opportunity to be on the show. Fans can register at www.collegegameday.com, and share signs using #gamedaysigns for a chance to be featured on TV and social media.

Tailgating and the footprint around Beaver Stadium will not be open to the public.

Next Saturday’s game will mark the third straight matchup between Ohio State and Penn State to be featured by the show.

The pregame show will air on ESPN and begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The game between Ohio State and Penn State kicks off at 7:30 p.m.