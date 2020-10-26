Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 3 kickoff time vs. Maryland. Here’s what to expect

Penn State fans can sleep in for another week.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 3 game against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Monday, making it the third straight week that Penn State football will avoid a noon start.

The late home game should be the easiest test yet for Penn State, which could open the season at 0-2 for the first time since 2012.

Maryland is 0-1 after an embarrassing 43-3 loss to Northwestern in the opener. And it isn’t expected to get any easier against Minnesota on Saturday. Penn State isn’t in much better shape.

James Franklin’s squad suffered a 36-35 OT loss Saturday to Indiana, the Hoosiers’ first win over a top-10 team in 33 years. And PSU will face No. 3 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaver Stadium, before hosting the Terrapins in Week 3.

It’s possible both teams could enter the Nov. 7 game without a win.

History will be on the Nittany Lions’ side, as they haven’t allowed a Maryland touchdown over the last three meetings — winning 59-0, 38-3 and 66-3. Penn State has also lost only once to Maryland in the programs’ last 36 meetings, in a 20-19 loss in 2014.

After Maryland, Penn State will go on to face Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State to round out the regular season.

Check out the Week 3 schedule of #B1GFootball. pic.twitter.com/bvB4SIYdQp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 26, 2020