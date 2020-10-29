4-star wide receiver Anthony Ivey commits to Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class

Penn State football added another weapon to its 2022 recruiting class Thursday evening. Anthony Ivey committed to the Nittany Lions with a tweet from his personal Twitter account.

Ivey is the second wide receiver to join the class, alongside four-star receiver Kaden Saunders from Ohio. The newest addition to the class plays for Manheim Township in Lancaster. The 247Sports composite rankings have Ivey as the No. 174 player in the country and the No. 20 wide receiver, along with being the No. 8 player in Pennsylvania.

He committed to Penn State over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Auburn and West Virginia among others.

The in-state product could be a multi-year starter at a top 10 program according to a scouting report by 247Sports’ Brian Dohn on Ivey’s 247Sports profile.

“Frame is good but does not have elite size or length,” Dohn’s report from March reads. “Skilled and polished receiver at young age. Big play receiver averaged more than 25 yards per catch as sophomore. High level athlete. Can make plays down the field or in key possession situations. Good route runner. Releases well off line and hard to jam. Ability to separate when ball is in air. Tracks ball well. Elusive after the catch. Good body control. Willing to catch ball in traffic. Has to add strength. Adding quickness and short-area burst will allow for slot ability. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.”

Ivey’s MaxPreps page lists three games played this year and 17 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manheim Township.

He’s the seventh player to join the class and the fourth from Pennsylvania, joining four-star recruits Drew Shelton and Ken Talley along with three-star Beau Pribula.

His addition to the class moves it from third in the country to second, and second in the Big Ten to first in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.