How can Penn State football earn its first win of 2020 against Maryland? Here’s 2 key matchups

Even after the program’s first 0-2 start since 2012, Penn State is clearly expected to take care of business against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday — the Nittany Lions are 25-point favorites over the Terrapins. But if PSU wants to get back on track and pick up its first win of the season, it’ll need to dominate its matchups.

Here are two key matchups to Saturday’s game (3:30 p.m., BTN) that we think will directly determine the outcome:

PARTH UPADHYAYA: PENN STATE SECONDARY VS. TAULIA TAGOVAILOA

Penn State senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields made the answer seem simple when discussing how the Nittany Lions’ defense would contain Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on Saturday. After listing Tagovailoa’s strengths, Casto-Fields told reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday that Penn State’s secondary would have to “just do our job” to slow down the 5-foot-11, 205-pound quarterback.

But against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in last week’s loss, it wasn’t all that easy.

Now, of course, Tagovailoa isn’t the Heisman Trophy candidate that Fields is. The two do present similar challenges, though. Both can use their legs to extend plays, and both are able to do damage through the air and on the ground.

While Fields only had six rush attempts against the Nittany Lions for negative yardage, he lit up Penn State’s secondary with 318 passing yards (28-34 completions) and four touchdowns. There were passes he made in that contest that looked like they were straight out of a video game — like his 49-yard bomb to receiver Chris Olave that put the Buckeyes up two scores in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa had an even more impressive performance last week in an overtime win over Minnesota. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native threw for 394 yards (26-25 completions), three touchdowns and one interception, while adding 59 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Tagovailoa became just the third player in Big Ten history to throw for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions did do a solid job of limiting Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in their season-opener — holding Penix Jr. to just 170 yards and a touchdown through the air on a 52.8 completion percentage. But after the game against Ohio State, Penn State ranks 85th nationally in average opponent pass completion percentage (67.1 percent). It has also allowed an average of 244 passing yards per game through two contests, good for 58th in the country.

Penn State’s secondary will have to stand its ground against Tagovailoa early Saturday to not give Maryland enough confidence to potentially pull the upset.

JON SAUBER: PENN STATE RUSHING ATTACK VS. MARYLAND RUN DEFENSE

The Nittany Lions got away from their running game — or at least part of it — against Ohio State and will need to get back to it against Maryland.

Redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 18 of the team’s rushing attempts — although five were sacks — which led the team. He was only able to gain 5 yards on the ground when factoring in the yards he lost on sacks, and that won’t get the job done for Penn State.

Clifford kept the ball frequently on plays that appeared to be zone reads, when he can hand the ball off or keep it depending on how the defense reacts after the ball is snapped. That led to plenty of blown up plays and very short gains for the Nittany Lion offense against the Buckeyes. This week, he’ll need to be better on the ground and the running backs will need to get more involved on the ground. Sophomore running back Devyn Ford only had eight carries against Ohio State but was able to gain 36 yards on those attempts. Freshmen running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee combined for zero touches in the game, which shouldn’t be the case moving forward.

Their involvement against Maryland will be important because of how badly the Terrapins have been gashed on the ground this season.

They opened the year with a 43-3 loss to Northwestern in which they were incapable of stopping the run. The Wildcats finished the game with 325 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries. Maryland followed that up with a 45-44 overtime victory over Minnesota that included its own rushing display by their opponent.

The Golden Gophers ran the ball 50 times for 262 yards and five touchdowns, including 41 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns from Mohamed Ibrahim.

The Terrapins are clearly vulnerable against the run, which will play into Penn State’s hands as long as the Nittany Lions get back to what allows offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense reach its full potential — running the ball. That means a hefty dose of Ford, Holmes, Lee and even Clifford pounding away at the Maryland defense until it breaks.

If the first two games are any indication, it shouldn’t take much for Penn State to find the Terrapins’ breaking point.