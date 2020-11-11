How can Penn State football get back on track with a win over Nebraska? Here’s 2 key matchups

After the program’s first 0-3 start since 2001, Penn State is barely expected to edge out winless Nebraska on the road Saturday — the Nittany Lions are only 3-point favorites over the Cornhuskers. But if PSU wants to get back on track and attempt to turn its season around, it’ll need to dominate its matchups.

Here are two key matchups in Saturday’s game (12 p.m. EST, FS1) that we think will directly determine the outcome:

PARTH UPADHYAYA: PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE VS. NEBRASKA RUSHING ATTACK

For as rough of a start as Nebraska has had to begin its season — a 52-17 loss to No. 3 Ohio State in its opener and a 21-13 loss to Northwestern last weekend — it’s run game has been strong.

Nebraska is 21st in the country in rushing yards per game with 217 a contest.

Even in a blowout to the Buckeyes, the Cornhuskers managed to finish the afternoon with 210 yards on the ground. In that matchup, starting quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey ran for 80 yards on only nine carries. Against the Wildcats last Saturday, Martinez spearheaded a rushing attack that totaled 224 yards on the ground — the junior finished with 13 carries for 102 yards. Running back Dedrick Mills added 59 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushing attempts in that contest.

On paper, Penn State hasn’t been horrible against the run — the Nittany Lions rank No. 30 in the country in opponent rushing yards, allowing 124 per game. But they’ve consistently given up big plays.

In Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio State, receiver Garrett Wilson gutted the Nittany Lions’ defense on the very first play of the game with a 62-yard jet sweep that set up a Buckeyes touchdown two plays later. That was Wilson’s only rush of the day, but running back Master Teague III added 110 yards on 23 carries in that game. And in last week’s loss to Maryland, Penn State allowed Terrapins running back Jake Funk to break free for a 38-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter that gave Maryland a 21-0 advantage. Funk finished the afternoon with 80 yards on 16 carries.

The Cornhuskers have a trio of capable rushers in Martinez, McCaffrey and Mills. All three have shown big-play capabilities.

If Penn State doesn’t tighten up its run defense, it could be looking at a fourth consecutive loss — matching the 2001 season for the only two 0-4 starts in program history.

JON SAUBER: PENN STATE RUSHING ATTACK VS. NEBRASKA RUN DEFENSE

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offenses at Minnesota were predicated around hitting shot plays down the field and beating teams with the run. While the Nittany Lions have hit on some big plays, they’ve yet to find consistent success with the running game.

That will need to change if they want to avoid an 0-4 start to the season.

Penn State needs all three of its running backs to be on their game Saturday afternoon, and one of them should be able to step up and have a big performance. The Cornhuskers allowed 215 yards on the ground to Ohio State and 148 against Northwestern but played relatively well despite those high yardage outputs. The Buckeyes’ top two running backs — Trey Sermon and Master Teague — combined for 89 yards on 23 attempts, good for an average of 3.9 yards per carry. The Wildcats’ starting running back — Drake Anderson — finished their game against Nebraska with 89 yards on 18 carries, but 41 of those yards came on one carry. Now, that carry obviously counts, but taking it out of the equation as an outlier gives Anderson 48 yards on 17 carries for 2.8 yards per carry.

Penn State will need its backs to be much more consistent than Anderson and even better than Sermon and Teague to beat the Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions have the high-level talent to better the Ohio State duo’s output, but the team hasn’t shown it can consistently run the game this season. Penn State’s primary running backs have carried the ball 26 times over their last two games. That’s inexcusable for a team that doesn’t have the quarterback play to lean on its passing game.

Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee should all see an increase in touches this week. Ford has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in the past two games and is good enough to see more rushes, while Lee and Holmes have shown enough in their limited action to warrant touching the ball more the rest of the season. The trio’s increased workload should begin this week and could help the Nittany Lions break their three game losing streak.

If they’re incapable of getting the running game going against Nebraska and it results in another loss, Penn State’s season will quickly devolve into a total disaster.