What advice do former Penn State QBs have for Sean Clifford to get out of his slump?

Zack Mills still remembers the messages on his apartment voicemail.

It was the fall of 2004, and Mills was the senior starting quarterback at Penn State. The Nittany Lions were in the middle of a six-game losing streak during a season in which they finished 4-7 with just two wins in Big Ten play. Mills — who went on to break the school record for most career yards of total offense — finished that year with more interceptions than touchdowns.

Mills’ phone number had gotten out mid-season. And, after a 3-9 campaign in 2003 was being followed up with multiple poor team performances the following year, fans let him have it.

“A year and a half of losing — I guess I can’t really blame ‘em for that,” Mills said to the Centre Daily Times with a chuckle earlier this week. “... I just had to laugh it off and shrug it off. Did it bother me? Probably over time it did.”

Now, it’s current Nittany Lions quarterback redshirt junior Sean Clifford who finds himself in a similar position. In his second season as a starter, Clifford has completed just 56.5 percent of his passes for 859 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through Penn State’s first three games. More significantly, the Nittany Lions are off to an 0-3 start for the first time since 2001.

And like Mills, there are several former Penn State quarterbacks who have been in Clifford’s shoes before — they’ve had roller coaster careers and faced adversity. The CDT talked to Mills as well as former Nittany Lions quarterbacks Matt McGloin and Christian Hackenberg about Clifford and what advice they have for the second-year starter going through his own rough patch.

Centre Daily Times: What’ve you seen from Sean Clifford so far this season?

Zack Mills (2001-04): I think he’s done a good job of staying mobile. And if something’s there, he takes it. If something’s not, he’ll try to cut his losses and get out of the pocket, or step up in the pocket and run away. I think he’s done a great job of handling the different adversities.

You know, you go back to the Indiana game, turning the ball over a couple times in the first half could be demoralizing and kind of set the tone for your mentality and demeanor, but you could see that he was fighting the whole way through and had that great pass to take the lead and then just kept fighting the whole time. I think, at times, it does look like maybe he’s pressing a little bit. And I think you could see that a little bit in the Maryland game with some overthrows and stuff like that.

But the other thing to keep in mind is he’s running a new offense. So I’m sure there’s some adjustments and differences there compared to years past with the intricacies of the offense, and what he’s got to do play to play.

Matt McGloin (2009-12): Well, look, obviously, the talent and ability is there. He’s a very good quarterback. He has the capability to get even better and become a very good quarterback in the Big Ten. It’s just, when you watch him on film, it seems like he’s unsure.

You know, throughout the first three weeks of the season, you watch him on TV, it just seems like he’s unsure. He’s uncertain at times. And again, you don’t know if that’s the new playbook. You know, obviously, Kirk Ciarrocca’s the new offensive coordinator this year. But from things that I’ve read, it seems like they’re trying to keep a lot of the stuff they ran last year, and just kind of blend in Ciarrocca’s new stuff.

But, again, man, listen, I’m not in that facility, so we obviously can only sit here and speculate as to what’s going on. He looks really good at times. And then other times, it just looks like he’s uncertain. He’s unsure where to go with the football.

Christian Hackenberg (2013-15): I’m a guy who tries to never pass any form of judgment unless I know exactly what’s going on, because of the intricacies that go into playing that position. And like, I understand as media members, that’s everyone’s job. But, from my perspective, I know what goes on. … From my experiences and perspective, I know what all goes into having a successful team and a team that operates really well and moves the football efficiently.

So ... from Sean’s perspective, that change probably has had some form of effect on him, in terms of the offensive coordinator and the philosophy that’s changed a little bit. And that’s always going to take some adjustment.

CDT: What advice do you have for Clifford to get back on track?

ZM: I think the best thing for him to do is to just stay focused on the things he can control. He can’t control social media. He can’t control what’s written and what’s said out there. He can control being a leader and putting in the work and time to improve. And that’s a lot easier said than done. Luckily, I didn’t play with Twitter and all that stuff, so I didn’t have to deal with that. But I can imagine it’s very, very hard, especially with starting out with three losses. So I would tell him to control what he can, kind of block all that out.

Joe (Paterno) would always tell me, “You’re never as good as you think you are, but you’re also never as bad as you think you are.” And to go with that is to kind of just keep an even keel — not get too high, not get too low. And realize that things may seem pretty dire or bleak but they’re not as bad as he thinks … and probably a couple changes here or there, or if they just stick together as a team and grind through this, they’ll see some better days ahead.

MM: So, this is his second year as a starting quarterback at Penn State. You’re 0-3 — clearly something needs to change, because what you’ve done the past three weeks, in terms of preparation, in terms of game plan, and in terms of performance from the coaching staff and from the players isn’t working.

So I think Clifford needs to do everything he can to have a sit down with Ciarrocca and Franklin and communicate with those guys and say, “Listen, you know, I understand we’re putting some type of new offense in. We’re running some of the stuff that we ran last year. But look, it’s not working.” You know, “Over the past three weeks, here’s what I’ve done well. Here’s what I haven’t done well. So the things I haven’t done, well, obviously, we shouldn’t call those plays any more. Or obviously, those are plays we need to work on more in practice. Here’s the stuff I’ve done well — now, I would like the majority of the game plan to revolve around the plays that I’ve done well on and revolve around the plays that we’ve had success on offense with.” And go from there.

So, look, I don’t know if that’s shortening the game plan, or moving forward with a smaller game plan and just really making sure their players are comfortable as to what they’re doing out there on the field. Because, look, it’s pretty obvious they can’t continue playing the way they are, or it’s gonna be a pretty long year.

CH: A lot of times, I really relied on visualization. You know, I’d go back and I’d just watch my best game or something like that. And I know it sounds really stupid, but that was something that was always really good for me. … I wasn’t a big social media guy anyway, I mean, I had it, but I was never really active on it. But there were times where I just deleted everything, just completely went radio silent … focused my brain on what I needed to do. And a lot of times, it wasn’t like trying to cram yourself with more tape for that week and overload yourself.

Like I said, I just watched my highlights, and I’d just go back and watch my high school highlight tape, like just times when I went out and played really well. And I was like, “I remember that throw — I remember what that felt like.” And then being able to go replicate it in practice, and then eventually, go replicate it in games.

Those are the little things that mental coaches talk about. And a lot of times, everyone will sit there and look at it, like, “Oh, that’s kind of lame.” But that’s what clicked for me. I just knew if I felt that again and then I went out and replicated it at practice, then I felt it in a game. You know, there’s just times where you hit the first three throws, and you know it’s going. It’s just like an association-type thing, like, I’ve been here before, and it just rolls. So that’s what I would say — I mean, that’s what worked for me.