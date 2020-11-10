TE Pat Freiermuth reaffirms commitment to Penn State football despite team’s slow start

Penn State has gotten off to a bad start but that hasn’t changed star tight end Pat Freiermuth’s mind about playing. The junior tight end said Tuesday morning that he has no intention of opting out of the season, despite the growing trend around the country to do so.

“I’m committed to Penn State until I decide my time is up here,” Freiermuth said. “Like I said before, I love this university, I love this program, I love the coaches, I love the players in it. I’m with them in the good times and the bad times. It’s not my personality to just walk away when we’re down and the program is down.”

Several top college players have chosen to forgo the remainder of the season, as COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the country. Pittsburgh safety Paris Ford and Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill both opted out last week, choosing to focus on the next level. Memphis wide receive Damonte Coxie opted out near the end of October for the same reason, declaring for the NFL draft.

While Freiermuth also has NFL draft aspirations, he said his work at Penn State isn’t done yet.

“I’m gonna get up and fight back and try and get us our first win this season and do anything I can to make this program (take) the next step,” he said. “I haven’t even thought that. It never crossed my mind to opt out after the slow start.”

The junior tight end has been the team’s second-leading receiver this season behind junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson. His re-commitment to the Nittany Lions and finishing out the season was a welcome decision to Penn State head coach James Franklin.

“Not surprised at all,” Franklin said about Freiermuth’s decision. “Pat has been phenomenal since the day he has stepped on our campus and so has his family. ... Don’t get me wrong, me and Pat have had a lot of really good conversations and hard conversations. But when Pat decided to come back, Pat was in. This is how he’s wired. This is how he was raised. You start something, you finish it.”

The Nittany Lions have started poorly on offense, but it’s not due to Freiermuth’s play. He’s consistently open and that’s led to 197 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions.

Freiermuth is currently projected as a first-round pick by several outlets and will likely be in consideration by teams to be the first tight end off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.