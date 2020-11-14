Here’s 3 takeaways from Penn State football’s 30-23 loss to Nebraska

Penn State is 0-4 for just the second time in program history and the first since 2001 after taking a 30-23 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

1. Will Levis gives the rushing attack life ...

Redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford was benched after he was sacked and fumbled early in the second quarter of the loss and replaced by redshirt sophomore Will Levis. Levis’ first drive took the Nittany Lions into the redzone on the back of the team’s run game.

Levis has the size and physicality of a tight end and is a bulldozer in the run game. While Clifford is a good runner, Levis provides more consistency from that standpoint and allows Penn State to fully commit to the run. The change at quarterback should open the field more for the team’s running backs moving forward.

2. ... but doesn’t improve the passing game

Levis was unable to help the passing game when he came into Saturday afternoon’s game and struggled to get the offense rolling from that standpoint. He has a rocket arm but struggles to take that velocity off his throws when he needs to, making it difficult for the Nittany Lion pass-catchers to haul in passes.

The one thing Levis was able to add as a passer was confidence. He stood tall in the pocket and worked through his progressions when he had time and got rid of the ball or took off and ran when it was necessary. That is a much-needed change for Penn State at the position.

3. Penn State’s defense is inexcusably bad

The Nittany Lion defense wasn’t just supposed to be good this year. It was supposed to be one of the best in the country — just as it has been for the past few years. Instead, it’s one of the worst in the conference and has struggled mightily since Indiana’s final drive of regulation in the team’s season opener.

That continued Saturday when Nebraska scored 27 points in the first half — three points fewer than the Cornhuskers scored in their first two games of the season combined. The unit lost Micah Parsons for the season after he opted out in August, but one player does not make a defense and there isn’t a good reason for the unit to be this bad.

The pass rush is bad, the coverage is bad and the run defense has given up numerous big plays this year. What was supposed to be the strongest unit on the field has quickly devolved into an underwhelming group that looks listless at times.