Penn State football falls 41-21 to Iowa, dropping to 0-5 for first time in program history

Despite a new starting quarterback behind center to start the game in redshirt sophomore Will Levis, the same problems plagued Penn State in its 41-21 loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. This marks a new low for the program: its first 0-5 start in school history.

At the end of the first quarter, the game looked as if it’d be competitive. Penn State freshman running back Keyvone Lee scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown to give the Nittany Lions their first lead in a game since overtime against Indiana in Week 1. But after three unanswered Iowa touchdowns in the second quarter, Penn State found itself down 24-7 at halftime.

At the break, Levis had completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 106 yards. Clifford checked in the game at the 4:09 mark of the third quarter to provide Penn State some fresh energy. But it was a second-quarter fumble on a pitch from Levis to Lee, a fumble by Levis on their first play of the second half and an interception by Clifford in the fourth quarter that proved costly for the Nittany Lions.

Levis finished 13-of-16 passing for 106 yards and a fumble, while adding 34 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Clifford ended the afternoon 13-of-22 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 13 yards on the ground on six carries.

Penn State is now 0-5 on the season, while Iowa moves to 3-2.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

QB Sean Clifford: Clifford entered the game for Levis at the end of the third quarter and immediately caught fire.

The Ohio native — who has 16 starts at quarterback under his belt — made a statement on his first throw of the contest. On 1st-and-10 at the Iowa 28-yard line, Clifford hit wide open redshirt freshman tight end Brenton Strange down the right sideline for a touchdown. Junior kicker Jake Pinegar’s extra point attempt that followed was blocked, but the score cut the Nittany Lions’ deficit to 18 points.

Then, on his next throw — on Penn State’s first play of its next drive — Clifford slung the ball down the field to junior receiver Jahan Dotson for a 68-yard touchdown. The touchdown allowed the Nittany Lions to cut the Hawkeyes’ lead to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter.

PLAY OF THE GAME

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

QB Sean Clifford’s 68-yard TD pass to WR Jahan Dotson: This one’s easy. When Clifford hit a streaking Dotson down the field for a 68-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, it gave Penn State life again.

Dotson’s touchdown grab made it 14 unanswered points for Penn State to close out the third quarter. After trailing by 24 points, all of sudden it looked like the Nittany Lions had a chance for a comeback in yet another game.

But Penn State failed to build off the momentum of its biggest play of the game.

On the team’s next drive, Clifford had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage before it was intercepted by Hawkeyes defensive lineman Chauncey Golston. It marked Clifford’s seventh interception of the season and allowed Iowa to take over at Penn State’s 23-yard line. The Hawkeyes ended up extending their lead with a 23-yard field goal after forcing the turnover.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Penn State’s QB carousel: After nearly three full quarters of Levis at quarterback, Penn State trailed by 24 points with 4:09 left in the third quarter. So, they opted to give the previously-benched Clifford a try to rally the team back.

Clifford started off hot, throwing for touchdowns on his first two throws of the contest. But, eventually, the turnover issues came back. The redshirt junior’s interception with about 10 minutes to go in the third quarter set up an Iowa field goal, allowing the Hawkeyes to end any hope of a Nittany Lions’ comeback.

Then, with a little over two minutes left in the game, Iowa defensive lineman Davioyon Nixon intercepted Clifford and returned it for a 71-yard touchdown that put the nail in the coffin.

It was certainly a surprise to see head coach James Franklin and Co. go back to Clifford after making Levis the starter for the game.

UP NEXT

At Michigan: After its first 0-5 start in program history, Penn State will have a decent opportunity to earn its first win of the season when it takes on the struggling 1-3 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.