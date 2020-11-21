Penn State football’s star TE Pat Freiermuth not playing in Saturday’s matchup with Iowa

Dressed in street clothes, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth talks to his teammates ahead of the Iowa game on Saturday. adrey@centredaily.com

The hits keep on coming for Penn State football in 2020. The Nittany Lions will be without star tight end Pat Freiermuth against Iowa.

He was in street clothes and not warming up prior to the game. Redshirt freshman Brenton Strange got the start at tight end in Freiermuth’s place.

So far this season, Freiermuth has racked up 310 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, with his score coming on the first offensive drive of the season for the Nittany Lions. The touchdown gave him the Penn State tight end receiving touchdown record with 16 in his career.

The junior has 1,185 career receiving yards to go with his 16 touchdowns on 92 career receptions.

Strange entered his first career start with four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in his career.