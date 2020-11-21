Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Penn State Football

Penn State football’s star TE Pat Freiermuth not playing in Saturday’s matchup with Iowa

Dressed in street clothes, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth talks to his teammates ahead of the Iowa game on Saturday.
Dressed in street clothes, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth talks to his teammates ahead of the Iowa game on Saturday. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The hits keep on coming for Penn State football in 2020. The Nittany Lions will be without star tight end Pat Freiermuth against Iowa.

He was in street clothes and not warming up prior to the game. Redshirt freshman Brenton Strange got the start at tight end in Freiermuth’s place.

So far this season, Freiermuth has racked up 310 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, with his score coming on the first offensive drive of the season for the Nittany Lions. The touchdown gave him the Penn State tight end receiving touchdown record with 16 in his career.

The junior has 1,185 career receiving yards to go with his 16 touchdowns on 92 career receptions.

Strange entered his first career start with four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service