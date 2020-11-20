Penn State denies claims in ESPN report that James Franklin urged player not to talk to police

An ESPN article published Friday alleged Penn State football coach James Franklin told an aggrieved player not to talk to police after a fight with the team’s All-American linebacker.

The article builds upon yet-to-be founded hazing and sexual assault allegations lodged by former Nittany Lion Isaiah Humphries in a federal lawsuit.

The accusation by Humphries, who transferred to the University of California, was contained in a draft report that was part of a 2019 Title IX inquiry into sexual assault allegations in the Penn State locker room.

Franklin “never instructed” Humphries to avoid contacting police, the university wrote in a Friday statement.

“We’re disappointed that ESPN has chosen to rehash a series of allegations that have remained unsubstantiated despite being investigated thoroughly through the university’s established processes for responding to claims of misconduct and by the Penn State police,” the university wrote. “... We believe the claims relating to coach Franklin have no merit, and we will continue to defend him vigorously.”

Allegations of Humphries’ fight with former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons first became public in October, when Humphries’ attorney Steve Marino filed a third version of the lawsuit against the university, Franklin and former defensive tackle Damion Barber.

The March 2018 altercation began after Parsons poured water onto a sleeping Humphries, who responded by throwing a Gatorade bottle at Parsons, Marino wrote.

Parsons was accused of punching and choking Humphries before the latter pulled out a pocket knife to stop the fight. Humphries met with Franklin hours later to discuss the fight, Marino wrote.

Humphries claimed Franklin told him to “fistfight and take a beating, rather than brandish a weapon.” The two met two days later, when Humphries claimed Franklin told him “you should have just gotten your ass beat and not pulled a knife.”

Penn State placed Parsons on conduct probation for five months, starting May 21, 2018, according to the lawsuit.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

That decision may not have sat well with Barber, former defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa, who Humphries accused of sexually harassing him as a form of retaliation.

The allegations were investigated by Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna’s office, who in January said the claims were not strong enough to warrant prosecution.

At least 10 Nittany Lions vehemently denied the allegations on Twitter hours after the lawsuit became public, with now-former Nittany Lion C.J. Holmes calling them “straight lies.”

Nearly 70 players signed a statement that denied sexual assault in the locker room, according to the draft report obtained by ESPN. The statement was delivered to the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct, Prevention and Response in August 2019.

The most recent court filings attached to the lawsuit were filed earlier this month by the university, Franklin and Barber, who asked for the fourth time that the lawsuit be thrown out.

“This court has generously allowed Humphries leniency in trying to pin down a theory of his case and plead facts that may support it, but he has failed to do so four times,” the university and Franklin’s attorney Matthew Kairis wrote. “At some point, this case must end, at least as it involves the university defendants — and that time is now”