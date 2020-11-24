Report: Penn State football safety, former 3-star recruit Trent Gordon enters transfer portal

Penn State redshirt sophomore safety Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal, Rivals first reported.

Gordon, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2018, made the switch from cornerback to safety this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound Spring, Texas, native played in four games while maintaining his redshirt status in 2018 and played in 10 games last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon played 291 total snaps last season, with 195 coming at cornerback. But after his transition to safety, Gordon has played just 10 snaps this season through Penn State’s first five games — all 10 came on kickoff coverage in the Nittany Lions’ first three games.

For his Penn State career — which began when he enrolled early in January 2018 — Gordon has 21 tackles and five pass breakups.