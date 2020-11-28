‘Back to the Sean I used to be:’ QB Clifford regains swagger in Penn State’s win over Michigan

Sean Clifford didn’t even wait to hear the entire question.

Sean, during the last few weeks, did you ever doubt yourself because —

“No,” the Penn State redshirt junior quarterback interjected as a reporter asked him a question, about an hour after the Nittany Lions won their first game of the season Saturday on the road against Michigan, 27-17, to snap a five-game losing streak.

“No, I have not and will never doubt myself,” added Clifford seconds later, sporting a navy blue Penn State hoodie with an earbud in one ear and another dangling.

Heading into the game against the Wolverines, Clifford had completed just 57.2 percent of his passes through five games for 1,070 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he’d averaged only 2.8 yards per carry for 182 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and he’d also had two fumbles returned for touchdowns and had been benched early against Nebraska and for nearly three full quarters last week against Iowa.

Still, he said his confidence never wavered. And that was evident Saturday afternoon when the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Ohio native finished 17-of-28 for 163 yards through the air, while adding 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Clifford also didn’t turn the ball over in a game for the first time this season.

He played with the same swagger and boldness that he displayed while answering postgame questions.

With 3:40 to go until halftime, Clifford snapped the ball and broke through a hole in the line of scrimmage before outracing two Michigan defensive backs to the top left corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown. He got up after hitting the turf and put his arms on his hips while staring at the Wolverines players behind him.

The score allowed the Nittany Lions to take a seven-point lead and build some momentum heading into halftime. More importantly, it looked like it helped Clifford get his mojo back.

“Today was him — this is who Sean Clifford is,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Michal Menet said. “And when he can do it consistently, he’s a fantastic quarterback. To see him get back to being him and having fun, there’s really no greater feeling.”

Clifford continued to make timely plays the rest of the afternoon, particularly with his legs.

When Penn State faced a 3rd-and-6 from its own 48-yard line late in the third quarter with a one-possession lead, Clifford avoided a blitz and took off. This time, he ran for 29 yards — setting up a field goal four plays later that allowed the Nittany Lions to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Though he didn’t do anything flashy in the passing game, Clifford got the ball in the hands of his playmakers and looked decisive while throwing.

And his teammates — on offense and defense — fed off his energy.

Junior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher praised Clifford’s leadership throughout what’s been a tough season so far for the second-year starter.

“Man, Sean Clifford, he’s an unbelievable guy,” Mustipher said. “A tremendous football player. A tremendous leader. And Sean is a true warrior, man. He’s facing adversity this season. But he’s never quit — he’s never given up. He’s led this team through the ups, through the downs. And that’s a testament to a true leader.”

With the type of year that Clifford has had, it’s easy to forget that it was just last season when he led the Nittany Lions to an 11-3 campaign while throwing 23 touchdowns and running for five more.

But on Saturday, he showed flashes of the player he demonstrated he could be in 2019.

“It’s definitely a game-changer and it’s fun when you get in that state where you can kinda just play loose,” Clifford said. “And I feel like I personally haven’t been in that. Last year, I was. And after a couple losses this year, I feel like it’s been tough to find that. But today, I just kinda let loose and had fun with my teammates. And I feel like I was back to the Sean that I used to be.”

The Sean that he used to be won’t be enough to salvage Penn State’s season after the Nittany Lions opened 2020 with a program-worst 0-5 start. It’s not like the circumstances have tainted Clifford’s mindset before, though.

So, as Clifford answered that reporter’s question following Penn State’s win over Michigan, he appeared a bit annoyed.

He needed no time to pause before following up.

“Why won’t I doubt myself? Because I know how hard this team works and I know how hard I work,” Clifford said. “So there’s not one person or anybody who can tell me differently.”