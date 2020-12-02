How can Penn State football build off its momentum and beat Rutgers? Here’s 2 key matchups

After winning its first game of 2020 last weekend, Penn State is expected to handle Rutgers on the road Saturday — the Nittany Lions are 11-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights. But if PSU wants to build off its momentum and avoid slipping up to Rutgers for the first time since 1988, it’ll need to dominate its matchups.

Here are two key matchups in Saturday’s game (noon, FS1) that we think will directly determine the outcome:

PARTH UPADHYAYA: PSU RBS VS. RUTGERS RUN DEFENSE

Penn State’s first win of the season against Michigan last week marked the first time this season that a Nittany Lion running back looked dominant in a game.

In the absence of sophomore running back Devyn Ford — who missed the contest against the Wolverines due to a death in his family and left Week 5’s matchup against Iowa with an injury — freshman running back Keyvone Lee had a breakout game. Lee ran for a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The 6-foot, 230-pound Florida native was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance. His 134 rushing yards were also the most by a Penn State freshman since Saquon Barkley ran for 194 yards against Ohio State in 2015.

Head coach James Franklin said Tuesday that Ford had returned for team practice on Sunday and will be “available” on Saturday versus Rutgers. This means that the Nittany Lions will have their trio of running backs — Lee, Ford and freshman Caziah Holmes — all ready to go against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers ranks No. 70 in the country in opponent rushing yards per game, allowing an average of 174.5 yards on the ground per contest. Even in their win over Purdue last weekend, the Scarlet Knights allowed the Boilermakers to total 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Purdue running back Zander Horvath alone ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in that matchup.

Just two weeks before that, in a loss to Illinois, Rutgers allowed two Fighting Illini players to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark. Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams ran for a career-high 192 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries, while running back Chase Brown added 131 yards on 17 carries. Altogether, the Fighting Illini exploded for 338 yards on the ground.

Going against a shaky run defense could help Lee build off his monster outing against the Wolverines, and it also might allow Ford — who hasn’t played in a full game since Week 4 against Nebraska — to regain his footing.

If Penn State can again find success on the ground with its running backs against Rutgers, the Nittany Lions should be able to secure their second win of 2020 on Saturday.

JON SAUBER: RUTGERS WR BO MELTON VS. PENN STATE CBS

Penn State’s defense has done a good job of limiting top wide receivers in recent weeks. The unit hasn’t given up 55 or more receiving yards to an individual in the past three weeks. However, they haven’t had that kind of success all season. Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett and Ohio State’s duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave blew up the Nittany Lion secondary for well over 100 yards each.

This week the top opposing option will be Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton. The senior leads Rutgers in receiving yards with 474 to go with five touchdowns on 30 receptions. He’s the type of player the Scarlet Knight offense — led by offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — should be funneling the ball to whenever it can.

Melton is a good athlete who can create separation as a route runner, but can also make players miss in the open field. He’s the type of big play threat that can break a game open and change momentum if given the opportunity. The senior receiver has a 20+ yard reception in five of Rutgers’ six games this season, including two 50+ yard receptions. The Nittany Lions will need to find a way to limit Melton — that includes limiting his easy touches and limiting the yards he gets once he has the ball in his hands.

Their defense will be relying on plenty of youth if senior Tariq Castro-Fields is unable to return this weekend. He and sophomore corner Keaton Ellis both missed Saturday’s 27-17 win over Michigan, leaving Penn State with three cornerbacks available — sophomores Marquis Wilson, Joey Porter Jr. and Daequan Hardy.

Melton will likely line up all over the field for the Scarlet Knights and Penn State will likely line up multiple defenders across from him. Wilson, Porter Jr. and Hardy can capably cover the senior, but the Nittany Lions should try to ensure those three, along with Castro-Fields and Ellis if they’re available, are the defenders who line up across from Melton.

Penn State can’t afford to have its linebackers or safeties try to cover him in space. He’s too good and too athletic to play anyone except a cornerback across from him. Containing him should be priority No. 1 Saturday afternoon for the Nittany Lion pass defense.