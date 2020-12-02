Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley throws first career NFL touchdown

Former Penn State star quarterback Trace McSorley threw his first career NFL touchdown on Wednesday night as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in the team’s 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McSorley — who checked in for Robert Griffin III with 7:21 left in the game — hit Ravens receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for a 70-yard touchdown to cut Baltimore’s deficit to five points with 2:58 to go. Though the Ravens couldn’t finish the comeback, the moment was still significant for the former All-Big Ten quarterback.

TRACE MCSORLEY TO HOLLYWOOD BROWN!



70-YARD TD TO KEEP THE RAVENS IN THIS (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ogkuXUljL5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2020

The 2019 sixth-round NFL Draft pick was moved to the Ravens’ active roster earlier this week after reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson was one of several Ravens players on the COVID-19/reserve list following a coronavirus outbreak within the team. McSorley was activated to back up Griffin in a game that was pushed back from Thanksgiving due to the outbreak.

McSorley had a stellar career as a Nittany Lion from 2015-18, breaking school records for most career passing yards (9,899), single-season passing yards (3,614 in 2016), career passing touchdowns (77) and single-season passing touchdowns (29 in 2016). Still, many doubted his ability to play at the next level.

“He’s one of those guys that’s gonna find a way,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said after practice Wednesday. “He wasn’t highly recruited out of high school at the position. (He) got here and right away kinda earned everybody’s respect — obviously had a great career.”

In his three years as Penn State’s starting quarterback (2016-18), McSorley led the Nittany Lions to a combined record of 31-9. His sophomore season in 2016 — his first as the starter — ended with 11 wins, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl appearance.

McSorley arrived at State College as just a three-star recruit before becoming a name to know in college football. After what the 6-foot, 202-pound quarterback accomplished as a Nittany Lion, Franklin isn’t shocked to see him have some success in the pros.

“He’s a winner,” Franklin said. “He did it in high school; he did it in college. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s doing it again now in the NFL.”