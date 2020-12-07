Wide receiver Harrison Wallace flips commitment from Duke to Penn State football

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Penn State football made an addition to its 2021 recruiting class Monday afternoon when three-star wide receiver Harrison Wallace committed to the program. Wallace announced his commitment via his personal twitter account.

The high school senior plays for Pike Road High School in Alabama. He tallied 696 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 receptions during his senior year, according to MaxPreps. He helped the Patriots to an 11-1 record as a junior and senior and helped them reach the second round of the Alabama state football playoffs in Class 5A in both years.

Wallace chose the Nittany Lions over 10 listed scholarship offers on his 247Sports profile, including Duke, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The three-star receiver was previously committed to Duke before flipping his commitment to Penn State just over a week ahead of National Signing Day this month.

His addition to the class brings it to 15 total commitments, with three at wide receiver, a position group that has excelled in its first year under wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.

Stubblefield is listed as Wallace’s primary recruiter and will get to work with the receiver next year along with fellow wideout classmates Liam Clifford — the younger brother of quarterback Sean Clifford — and Lonnie White Jr.

With the addition of Wallace, the class moves up in the 247Sports Composite team rankings to No. 20 in the country, as well as three spots in the Big Ten, surpassing Iowa, Maryland and Nebraska for No. 4 in the conference.

The newest addition and the rest of the 2021 recruiting class will be able to sign with Penn State as early as Dec. 16.