Penn State football’s Week 8 kickoff time vs. Michigan State announced. Here’s what to expect

Penn State’s game against Michigan State on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Coming off of back-to-back wins against Michigan and Rutgers — their first two wins of the year — the Nittany Lions will take on the Spartans in Beaver Stadium for their eighth game of the season.

Michigan State is 2-4 after its 52-12 loss to Ohio State at home on Saturday afternoon. Before the Spartans lost to the Buckeyes, they had losses to Rutgers, Iowa and Indiana, as well as wins over Michigan and Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions opened their season with a program-worst 0-5 start before they beat the Wolverines 27-17 last weekend and the Scarlet Knights 23-7 on Saturday.

Michigan State owns the all-time series lead over Penn State 17-16-1, and the teams have split the last four matchups.

Last season, Penn State beat Michigan State 28-7 in East Lansing, Michigan, for its eighth consecutive win of the season.

After Michigan State, Penn State will go on to face whichever Big Ten West opponent it draws in the Week 9 crossover game to round out the regular season.