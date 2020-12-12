Here’s 3 takeaways from Penn State football’s 39-24 win over Michigan State

Penn State football won its third game in a row with a 39-24 victory over the Michigan State Spartans Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions improved to 3-5 with the victory.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

1. Penn State’s pass defense took a step back

The Nittany Lions played well defensively in their past two games, limiting both Michigan and Rutgers — especially in the passing game. The two teams combined for 234 passing yards in the two games and struggled to move the ball through the air. Michigan State, however, did that with ease early in the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Payton Thorne carved up Penn State’s defense in his first career start, finishing the game with 325 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-39 passing.

While Thorne played well early, poor play in the Nittany Lions’ secondary helped the Spartans in the passing game. The cornerbacks struggled in man coverage at times and the safeties allowed receivers to get behind them for big plays on several occasions. Their struggles have been an issue most of the season and that was the case once again Saturday afternoon.

2. Simplifying the offense helped Sean Clifford

Penn State’s offense took fewer deep shots early in the game against Michigan State and it paid off. Redshirt junior Sean Clifford looked more confident than he has most of the season. The signal caller completed quick and easy passes that were early in his progression, which allowed him to get into a rhythm. It didn’t generate the type of explosive plays the Nittany Lions are accustomed to having, but it did allow the quarterback to move the ball efficiently.

He finished the game with 232 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-27 passing in the win. His play — while still not great — helped put the Nittany Lion receivers in positions to excel with the ball in their hands. That type of performance is all the team needs with the type of weapons on its roster.

3. Jahan Dotson continues to dominate

Wide receiver was one of the team’s biggest question marks heading into the season, but it’s going to end it as one of its few certainties. The group was excellent Saturday afternoon and that effort was led by junior receiver Jahan Dotson. Dotson finished with eight catches for 108 yards on 12 targets and added an 81-yard touchdown on a punt return. He continues to excel at getting separation from defensive backs and making plays once he has the ball in his hands.

The junior wideout has a slight frame but moves with ease with the ball in his hands and can make defenders miss without losing much speed. He’s draft-eligible this season, but will be a force for the Nittany Lions if he chooses to return next year.