Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth named Big Ten’s TE of the year; 6 Nittany Lions make All-BIG lists

After three seasons at Penn State, tight end Pat Freiermuth has finally been named to an All-Big Ten first-team offense.

The junior was named to the team selected by the coaches Tuesday afternoon, along with being named the Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. He was named to the second team by the media. Freiermuth was the only Nittany Lion to earn an individual award on the offensive side of the ball, along with being the only All-Big Ten first-team member.

Freiermuth finished his season with 23 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in only four games and became the program’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns at tight end. His season was ended after the Nittany Lions took on Nebraska in Week 4. He had surgery following that game on an injury suffered two weeks earlier after the loss to Ohio State.

Tight end wasn’t the only position that featured a Nittany Lion on the All-Big Ten teams Tuesday afternoon.

Four offensive linemen were named to the various teams, along with one wide receiver.

Two players were named to at least one second team, while the other three were named to at least one third team.

Redshirt senior Will Fries — who played both guard and tackle this season — was named to the second team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media, and redshirt junior guard Mike Miranda was named to the second team by both the coaches and media.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson and redshirt senior center Michal Menet were named to the third team by both entities, and redshirt sophomore Rasheed Walker was named to the third team by the media and an honorable mention by the coaches.

Dotson was named to the third team despite leading the conference in receiving yards with 695, finishing tied for third in touchdowns with six and second in receptions with 46.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Big Ten will announce its defensive selections on Wednesday, and special teams on Thursday.

The All-Big Ten offensive selections and awards are listed below:

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Offense (Coaches)

First Team Second Team Third Team QB Justin Fields (Ohio State) QB Michael Penix Jr.(Indiana) QB Peyton Ramsey (Northwestern) RB Tyler Goodson (Iowa) RB Stevie Scott III (Indiana) RB Jake Funk (Maryland) RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota) RB Master Teague (Ohio State) RB Zander Horvath (Purdue) WR Chris Olave (Ohio State) WR Ty Fryfogle (Indiana) WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) WR David Bell (Purdue) WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State) OC Josh Myers (Ohio State) OC Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) OC Michal Menet (Penn State) OG Kendrick Green (Illinois) OG Cole Banwart (Iowa) OG Harry Miller (Ohio State) OG Wyatt Davis (Ohio State) OG Mike Miranda (Penn State) OG Logan Bruss (Wisconsin) OT Alaric Jackson (Iowa) OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State)



OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)



OT Thayer Munford (Ohio State)



OT Will Fries (Penn State)



OT Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin)







TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) TE Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin) TE Peyton Hendershot (Indiana)

Honorable Mention

ILLINOIS: Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider; IOWA: Mekhi Sargent, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Sam LaPorta; MARYLAND: Jaelyn Duncan; MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber; MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Conner Olson, Blaise Andries, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Wan’Dale Robinson, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes; NORTHWESTERN: John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert; PENN STATE: Rasheed Walker; PURDUE: Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Reggie Sutton; WISCONSIN: Mason Stokke, Tyler Beach.

All-Big Ten Offense (Media)

First Team Second Team Third Team QB Justin Fields (Ohio State) QB Michael Penix Jr.(Indiana) QB Peyton Ramsey (Northwestern) RB Tyler Goodson (Iowa) RB Stevie Scott III (Indiana) RB Chase Brown (Illinois) RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota) RB Master Teague (Ohio State) RB Zander Horvath (Purdue) WR Ty Fryfogle (Indiana) WR Chris Olave (Ohio State) WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota) WR David Bell (Purdue) WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) WR Jahan Dotson (Penn State) OC Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) OC Josh Myers (Ohio State) OC Michal Menet (Penn State) OG Kendrick Green (Illinois) OG Cole Banwart (Iowa) OG Conner Olson (Minnesota) OG Wyatt Davis (Ohio State) OG Mike Miranda (Penn State) OG Logan Bruss (Wisconsin) OT Alaric Jackson (Iowa) OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) OT Blaise Andries (Minnesota)



OT Thayer Munford (Ohio State)



OT Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin) OT Rasheed Walker (Penn State) TE Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin) TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) TE Peyton Hendershot (Indiana)

Honorable Mention

ILLINOIS: Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider; IOWA: Spencer Petras, Mekhi Sargent, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Mark Kallenberger, Sam LaPorta, Shaun Beyer; MARYLAND: Taulia Tagovailoa, Jake Funk, Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Jordan, Jaelyn Duncan; MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins; MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes; NORTHWESTERN: Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Harry Miller, Nicholas Petit-Frere; PENN STATE: Will Fries; PURDUE: Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns, Greg Long; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Raiqwon O’Neal.