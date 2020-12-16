Taking a closer look at each of the Penn State Nittany Lions’ 15 commits on Early Signing Day

Early National Signing Day began at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and Penn State got busy right away.

The Nittany Lions are expected to have 15 recruits sign their letters of intent, solidifying the program’s 2021 recruiting class — which is ranked No. 19 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

Here’s a closer look at each member of head coach James Franklin’s class, from last to sign on the dotted line to the first:

1. S Zakee Wheatley, 4 stars

Height/weight: 6-2/180

School (Hometown): Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

Synopsis: Wheatley — who committed to Penn State in April — is one of five four-star prospects in the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He has a frame and skill set that make versatile enough to be used as a safety or receiver, per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

The Maryland native chose Penn State over 23 other scholarship offers, including ones from Big Ten foes Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland and Rutgers.

He is athletic with loose hips, allowing him to change direction well. According to Dohn, Wheatley has the potential to be a multiyear starter at the collegiate level.

2. LB Jamari Buddin, 3 stars

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Height/weight: 6-2/215 pounds

School (Hometown): Belleville (Belleville, Mi.)

Synopsis: Buddin committed to Penn State in July and is one of only two linebacker prospects in the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He is long and lean, and he is a hard-hitter who plays bigger than his listed weight.

The Michigan native chose Penn State over 15 other scholarship offers, including ones from Big Ten foes Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue, Maryland and Rutgers.

He has good lateral quickness, making him effective in coverage. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, of 247Sports, said Buddin’s aggressiveness and agility “should allow him to be an effective Power 5 linebacker and have a shot to play beyond college.”

3. DE Rodney McGraw, 3 stars

Height/weight: 6-5/255

School (Hometown): Elkhart Central (Elkhart, In.)

Synopsis: McGraw committed to Penn State in May and is the lone defensive lineman prospect in the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He initially committed to Indiana in January before flipping his commitment.

The Indiana native chose Penn State over 13 other scholarship offers, including ones from Big Ten foes Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois and Indiana.

With the graduation of redshirt senior defensive ends Shaka Toney and Shane Simmons, there could be room for McGraw to contribute sometime in the next two seasons. At 6-foot-5, McGraw is a good height and should be able to get stronger in the Nittany Lions’ strength and conditioning program.

4. LB Kobe King, 3 stars

Height/weight: 6-0/223

School (Hometown): Cass Technical (Detroit, Mi.)

Synopsis: King — who committed to Penn State in April — is one of only two linebacker prospects in the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He physically looks like a college-ready recruit. King has also spent some time in the offensive backfield throughout his high school career, and that shows with his athleticism on defense.

The Michigan native chose Penn State over 30 other scholarship offers, including ones from nine other Big Ten foes.

He has the ability to get downhill quickly and meets blockers and the ball with physicality. King is likely to be “a productive Power 5 starter,” according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu.

5. CB Kalen King, 4 stars

Height/weight: 5-11/170

School (Hometown): Cass Technical (Detroit, Mi.)

Synopsis: King — who committed to Penn State in April — is one of the most highly touted prospects in the Nittany Lions’ 2021 recruiting class. He’s just an average size for his position, but his shuttle time of 3.95 seconds is certainly impressive.

The Michigan native chose Penn State over 31 other scholarship offers, including ones from 10 Big Ten foes.

He’s shown solid change-of-direction speed and technique, which allow him to be effective in man-to-man coverage. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, of 247Sports, called King “a smart, technically sound prospect who can be effective in both man and zone” and projects him to be a multi-year starter.