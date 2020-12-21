Penn State football lands former Baylor RB, grad transfer John Lovett for 2021 season

Penn State football has landed a commitment from former Baylor running back John Lovett. Lovett made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Burlington, New Jersey, native played four seasons for the Bears, totaling 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 355 carries and 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 29 catches. He is a former three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 506 overall player in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports.

Lovett only played in five games this season for Baylor due to injury. In 2020, he tallied 130 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries, while adding 49 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

As a grad transfer, Lovett will be immediately eligible to play for the Nittany Lions next season. He joins a crowded running back room that features sophomore Noah Cain (who is expected to return from injury), sophomore Devyn Ford, freshman Keyvone Lee and freshman Caziah Holmes.