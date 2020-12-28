Penn State football lands South Carolina transfer CB John Dixon for 2021 season

Penn State football has landed a commitment from South Carolina transfer cornerback John Dixon, who made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Tampa, Florida, native played two seasons for the Gamecocks, totaling 37 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and five passes defended. He is a former three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 436 overall player in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

I want to say I’m thankful for the staff at USC and my brothers that still play there. After a lot of thought and prayer Me and my family have made the decision for me to transfer and play for The Penn State University. #Weare #Nittanynation @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/E9zEWOazTv — BET ON ME (@JohnnyDixon_) December 28, 2020

Dixon played in all 10 games this season and started eight, while seeing action in all 12 games last season and starting one. In 2020, he tallied 34 total tackles, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The NCAA officially passed a blanket eligibility waiver earlier this month — due to the uncertainty relating to the coronavirus pandemic — that will allow transfer athletes in all Division I sports to be immediately eligible at their new institutions instead of having to sit out one season. So, Dixon should be able to play for the Nittany Lions next season.

Dixon’s addition to the roster helps make up for Penn State’s losses in its secondary. The Nittany Lions are expected to lose starters in senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, senior safety Jaquan Brisker and senior safety Lamont Wade.